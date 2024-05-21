LaConco recently shocked fans by sharing details about her relationship with Jacob Zuma and her cosmetic surgeries

She admitted to undergoing liposuction in October 2022 after struggling to lose baby fat and later had a second surgery on her arms

LaConco shared her journey on Instagram, emphasising the surgeries were for herself and that her body's transformation was ongoing

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

LaConco had a few things to get off her chest recently. The star shocked her fans and followers when she shared private details about her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, and her life.

LaConco has revealed that she has had two surgeries. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco gets candid about her cosmetic surgeries

There have been several rumours about former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco going under the knife to get her perfect hourglass figure. The star has been mum about the allegations, but she finally decided to let Mzansi in on her secrets.

Taking to her Instagram stories for a tell-all session, LaConco admitted that she went under the knife after struggling to lose her baby fat. She said she had a liposuction after saving for months. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Dated 24 November 2022: It was a month after my liposuction that I had to save up for and work towards the body of my dreams for myself. A life-changing moment, one of the best things I have ever done."

LaConco reveals she had two surgeries

LaConco's journey to having a perfect body did not end with her liposuction. The mother-of-one also went back for another surgery on her arms. She shared pictures while recovering and wrote:

"Dated 27 January 2023: Here I was at the Dr recovery home, I went in for liposuction on my arms. I have accepted that this body of mine, I'm not in a rush, it will be a construction site until I am personally happy."

Fans speculate that Cyan Boujee is getting another surgery in Turkey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee has been a hot topic lately. She once talked about getting another BBL surgery.

The controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, has been trending on social media regarding her BBL. The star has been talking about getting her third BBL again after she had one done in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News