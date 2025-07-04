Actress Keitumetse Kasonkola paid tribute to Meme Ditshego, who played her on-screen mother in Ga Re Dumele

Kasankola, Ditshego's husband, Samson Khumalo, was amongst friends and family who attended the actress's memorial service on Thursday

South Africans took to social media this past week to bid farewell to The Coconuts and Cobrizi star, who died on Wednesday, 25 June

Scandal! actress Keitumetse Kasonkola paid tribute to her Ga Re Dumele co-star Meme Ditshego, who played her mother on the SABC2 sitcom.

Kasonkola, who played Ditshego's on-screen daughter, Jane, on Ga Re Dumele, was among the mourners at the veteran actress's memorial service on Thursday, 3 July.

The Scandal! star shared at the memorial service that it was difficult to speak of Mme Ditshego in the past tense.

"Mama Meme really lived. I'm saddened to talk about her as a memory, but I'm grateful she lived to the age of 60," said Kasonkola.

Legendary actress Lerato Mvelase also bid farewell to Ditshego and shared that every time she spoke to the late star, there was always laughter.

"She spoke about everything and anything. She wanted to laugh and have fun; she just genuinely loved nice things," said Mvelase.

The House of Zwide actress also reveals that she's celebrating the life of Ditshego because she was such a dynamite.

"She loved her craft, storytelling, and she loved us," concludes Mvelase.

Ditshego's Ga Re Dumele cast members Obed Baloyi, who played Tsutsuma, and Boikie Pholo, who played Ratau, also attended the veteran actress's memorial service.

Meme Ditshego's funeral service and TV roles

The former Coconuts actress Meme Ditshego's funeral service will be held at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday, 5 July, from 08:00.

TVSA reveals that the comedienne and actress won a Safta (South African Film and Television Award) for her character as Josephine Ratau in the SABC2 comedy series Ga Re Dumele for 6 seasons, from 2010 to 2019.

Ditshego also starred in M-Net's comedy series The Coconuts as Joyce Mlambo from 2008 to 2008.

The comedic actress also acted in season 2 of SABC1's popular edutainment TV show, Soul Buddyz, in 2003 as Ma Thandi.

Ditshego's other popular roles included SABC2's cancelled Afrikaans soapie, 7de Laan, as Evelina, Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi as Teresia's mother, Entangled season 1 as Connie Modise, Erfsondes season 2 as a midwife, Giyani: Land of Blood season 3 as Rakgadi Mmapula, and many more.

'Ga Re Dumele' actress Keitumetse Kasonkola is grieving her on-screen mother, Meme Ditshego. Images: @NeologicRambo and @etvScandal

‘Skeem Saam’ star Samson Khumalo was amongst the mourners at Meme Ditshego’s memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Samson Khumalo was present at actress Meme Ditshego's memorial service this week.

The legendary actress, who recently passed away, publicly shared her admiration for her popular husband, Samson Khumalo.

The Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts actress's funeral service will be held in Pretoria on Saturday, 5 July.

