A UNISA graduate warmed hearts on TikTok after revealing that her family arrived in a Quantum to celebrate her academic milestone

The viral video captured the excitement and pride of her relatives, who gathered in large numbers to support her on one of the biggest days of her life

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, while others said they wished they had similar support systems

A woman celebrates her graduation from UNISA, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: @ngetelogatsheni

Source: TikTok

"I only had one ticket, but my family arrived in a Quantum," said a proud University of South Africa (UNISA) graduate, Ngetelo Gatsheni. Her heartwarming graduation celebration captured the attention of South Africans on TikTok.

@ngetelogatsheni went viral on 12 June after sharing a video showing how her family turned up in large numbers to celebrate her academic achievement. Although graduation ceremonies often limit the number of guests allowed inside, her loved ones made sure they were present to support her on the special day.

Ngetelo documented her graduation journey and showed the excitement surrounding the milestone. The video displayed the joy and pride of her relatives, who gathered to congratulate her after years of hard work and dedication. Their presence turned the occasion into a memorable family celebration.

A proud woman celebrates a major milestone at UNISA. Image: @ngetelogatsheni

Source: TikTok

Distance learning at UNISA

According to UNISA, the institution is the largest open-distance learning university in Africa and the longest-standing dedicated distance education university in the world. The university has helped millions of students pursue higher education through flexible learning opportunities, making it one of the most recognised institutions on the continent.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA congratulates graduate and praises her support system

Many social media users were touched by the overwhelming support Ngetelo received from her family. The clip highlighted the important role loved ones play in celebrating major achievements and encouraging one another through life's challenges. Read some comments below:

@pushy advised:

"You must thank God for your family. I graduated two times; my mother never showed up. I am going to graduate for the third time, I don't expect her to come."

@Swarts said:

"Some of you are lucky, on my graduation day, no one came, I was alone."

@Mr Moshwete sir commented:

"I wish my family could do this for me"

@lekgarebe said:

"2 tickets? Don't worry the party is always outside congratulations"

@oliviangobeni shared:

"This is beautiful my graduation is on the 19th and I am not attending."

@Moo_Tumi said:

"I had two tickets, but I had more than 15 people come to celebrate with me."

@mngunibuhle dropped these words:

"An assurance that you can do anything, you have the full support of your family."

More Briefly News articles about graduation celebrations

A grandmother who moved South Africans to tears after draping graduation hoods over her family members.

A video of a top law student who celebrated graduating after years of hard work and dedication went viral.

A SPAR employee whose graduation became a workplace celebration, where the retailer staff members gathered to sing and cheer for their colleague.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News