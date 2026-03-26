A SuperSpar employee in Bloemfontein went viral after sharing a joyous moment with her colleagues

The lady working in retail and her colleagues celebrated work after she made a big academic achievement

Online users were inspired after watching the video of the woman who was celebrating a massive feat while holding down a job

The latest graduation season is underway, and a heartwarming video of a graduate from a SuperSpar in Bloemfontein went viral. The Spar employee inspired others after achieving her big goal.

A Spar staff member graduated, and her colleagues were delighted. Image: @kenworthsuperspar

Source: TikTok

The lady had all eyes on her, hard at work after she shared some good news. The video shared on 24 March 2026 reminded people that they must be persistent and work hard to make their dreams come true.

In a TikTok video posted by @kenworthsuperspar, a woman was being showered with attention after she graduated. The lady was graduating and surrounded by colleagues who were singing to celebrate that she had finished her qualification successfully. Kenworth SuperSpar told viewers they are located in the Rockland township:

"We are located on Moshoeshoe Road in Bloemfontein Rockland deep in kasi 🔥🥹"

Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by Spar employees' graduation celebration

Online users thought it was good to see people working together to celebrate each other's achievements. Online users were raving about the hardworking lady who was studying and working. Viewers raved about the Kenworth Superspar staff. Read people's comments below:

Graduation season in South Africa is an inspiring time. Image: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Source: UGC

blessed applauded the graduate

"Congratulations 🎊 Mamas and the wonderful staff of Spar guys I hope your 💕 and your prayers will be answered too 🥰"

Sgede ""Grootman""Dube was moved by the singing:

"Thina babekuphi labantu abanje sikhula yonke into yayi crc yoooh🤣All the best girl, what a Happy Spar family, love guys💕"

Thetele Wa Technologist 🇿🇦 also loved that colleagues were celebrating the graduate:

"💚🤍❤️Ka Lerato leoooo congratulations!!! To many more qualifications, Jobs and building companies."

Mamah2Panda shared an experience working at Spar:

"Kwikspar Albemarle did that in 2023. Even got wine as a gift from one of the till ladies. Blessings indeed. Congratulations stranger. Let that qualification and blessings bring more joy into your life."

Handsome M Sibanda ♥️ ♥️ shared:

"Best moment ever ❤️❤️congratulations sis, this reminds me of my father who abandoned us, and when I was graduating, he was there, yet he didn't even give me any cents for skull fees. I'm proud of my mom 😭"

Ndazozo was impresed by the clip:

"You have wonderful colleagues, they are genuinely happy for you !Well done sisi all the best!"

mamaka_minie was impressed:

"This Spar Rocklands Bloemfontein 🥰Ooohhh Goshhh I wish I was there to celebrate you Nana congratulations 🥳"

Other briefing new stories about graduation

Source: Briefly News