Second-Hand Cars for Sale at Low Prices Leaves South Africa Stunned
- A TikTok video showed people some cars that were on sale at unbelievable prices
- The man who posted the TikTok gave people a look at a second-hand garage that had cars available for purchase
- Online users were raving about the video of the cars being sold at insane bargains
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A man shared a post of the cars he found for sale, and they got a lot of attention. Viewers were left in awe of the car prices.
The video shared on 22 March 2026 had people cracking up at the sight of second-hand car prices. Online users shared their honest thoughts after seeing the cars that were on offer.
In a video posted on TikTok by @magembe302, a gent was at a car lot where cars were for sale. Most of the vehicles looked second-hand and run-down, but their prices were extremely low. One of the cheapest cars was R10 000, and the most expensive car he showed in the video was R59 000, and it was a Hyundai Grand i10, typically valued at more than R200 000 brand new. Watch the video of the man showing all the cars below:
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South Africa jokes about second-hand cars
Online users were convinced that all of the cars in the video would not be a good deal. People made jokes about the price point as they speculated about the condition of the cars. Read people's comments below:
Kamohelo Ntsane said:
"That blue vura badakiwe shem. Iphelile, even the interior is totalled mele bathi 10k nje."
Merro.man🇿🇦🤘🏿 wrote:
"I pass here every day and always laugh 😂Hayi iMoto zalapha😂My bus once got stuck there by the robot ndajonga ndabona eye R6 😂"
Sammie_D💕 though the cars looked great:
"Mina bhuthi cela ukuyithenga ngikhathele ukuba umanyaweni😭 (I want to buy, I am tired of walking.)"
xolıcıa mlotshwa joked about the car prices:
"According to the bank, this is what I can afford as a teacher 😁"
maPercent joked about some of the car models:
"That 323 I have a plan for it looks good, and it’s an easy car to fix 😩"
Deranged_67 warned about the cars:
"Nice for car projects, otherwise uzokhala."
(Hulk) also saw that the cars were fixer-uppers:
"The next thing, I'm friends with every mechanic."
Shadow17 was not tempted to buy any of the cars:
"Sorry bhuti I know my worth."
Other Briefly News stories about cars
- People were happy for the man who showed the humble car that his uncle bought to get him from point A to B, and he wholeheartedly celebrated it.
- Online users were also impressed by a man who bought a second-hand Toyota Yaris and transformed it to match his preferences.
- A woman posted a TikTok video being shady about second-hand cars, and South Africans reacted to her hot take.
- A man with a second-hand BMW celebrated that he was the first car owner in his family in a tiktok video that touched many South Africans.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za