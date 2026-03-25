A TikTok video showed people some cars that were on sale at unbelievable prices

The man who posted the TikTok gave people a look at a second-hand garage that had cars available for purchase

Online users were raving about the video of the cars being sold at insane bargains

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man shared a post of the cars he found for sale, and they got a lot of attention. Viewers were left in awe of the car prices.

The prices of a secondhand car went viral. Image: @magembe302

Source: TikTok

The video shared on 22 March 2026 had people cracking up at the sight of second-hand car prices. Online users shared their honest thoughts after seeing the cars that were on offer.

In a video posted on TikTok by @magembe302, a gent was at a car lot where cars were for sale. Most of the vehicles looked second-hand and run-down, but their prices were extremely low. One of the cheapest cars was R10 000, and the most expensive car he showed in the video was R59 000, and it was a Hyundai Grand i10, typically valued at more than R200 000 brand new. Watch the video of the man showing all the cars below:

South Africa jokes about second-hand cars

Online users were convinced that all of the cars in the video would not be a good deal. People made jokes about the price point as they speculated about the condition of the cars. Read people's comments below:

South Africans imagined the cars would need a lot of fixing, looking at the price. Image: Tim Sanuel / Pexels

Source: UGC

Kamohelo Ntsane said:

"That blue vura badakiwe shem. Iphelile, even the interior is totalled mele bathi 10k nje."

Merro.man🇿🇦🤘🏿 wrote:

"I pass here every day and always laugh 😂Hayi iMoto zalapha😂My bus once got stuck there by the robot ndajonga ndabona eye R6 😂"

Sammie_D💕 though the cars looked great:

"Mina bhuthi cela ukuyithenga ngikhathele ukuba umanyaweni😭 (I want to buy, I am tired of walking.)"

xolıcıa mlotshwa joked about the car prices:

"According to the bank, this is what I can afford as a teacher 😁"

maPercent joked about some of the car models:

"That 323 I have a plan for it looks good, and it’s an easy car to fix 😩"

Deranged_67 warned about the cars:

"Nice for car projects, otherwise uzokhala."

(Hulk) also saw that the cars were fixer-uppers:

"The next thing, I'm friends with every mechanic."

Shadow17 was not tempted to buy any of the cars:

"Sorry bhuti I know my worth."

Other Briefly News stories about cars

People were happy for the man who showed the humble car that his uncle bought to get him from point A to B, and he wholeheartedly celebrated it.

Online users were also impressed by a man who bought a second-hand Toyota Yaris and transformed it to match his preferences.

A woman posted a TikTok video being shady about second-hand cars, and South Africans reacted to her hot take.

A man with a second-hand BMW celebrated that he was the first car owner in his family in a tiktok video that touched many South Africans.

Source: Briefly News