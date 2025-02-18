A lady split some side with her funny clip poking fun at second-hand car owners and how they treat their ride

The skit shows her looking at the car as if it's new followed by her kicking the tyre of the vehicle

Folks across South Africa found the clip relatable with some sharing what they go through with their whip

A woman's skit poking fun at second hand car owners had SA cracking up. Images: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is filled with petrolheads but sadly, not everyone can get a car fresh out of the dealership. A woman poked fun at the second-hand car market by making a skit throwing shade at people who buy them.

Problems for days

Facebook user Makhi Thee Swappa Queen shared the clip showing how a second-hand car owner cares about their car. She looks at it from a distance as if it's new and heads over to check if all is well with it. She continues to poke fun at how caring people with such rides are.

See the video below:

Car culture galore

Second-hand or straight from the dealership, Mzansi loves its cars. It's rare to be living in any major city and not hear a tuned-out car whizzing by or off in the distance. Plus, second-hand cars are the favourite for people to trick out.

Mzansi has a vibrant car culture with many people interested in customising their rides. Image: Jason Finn/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi related deeply to the side-splitting skit. Read the comments below:

Zee Nikki said:

"I just had a young reflection of someone’s dad doing this 😂😂"

Deej Ya Mang mentioned:

"Once did that myself 😂😂"

Sinah Phaleng commented:

"Yoh mara wena u are exposing people!!! 😂😂😂"

Vee Mthimkhulu posted:

"OH I remember this when I was young my folks did it a lot 😂😂😂😂😂"

Kagiso Penja Kuche Kobe shared:

"Life is tough so we need to enjoy and celebrate our little achievements struu!!!😂😂😂"

Talent Terry Tsuro said:

"Brand new second hand car ryt."

QI self-catering mentioned:

"You are so entertaining Makhi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

More car stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a dedicated car salesman is making waves on social media by helping South Africans navigate the complex world of vehicle financing.

previously reported that a dedicated car salesman is making waves on social media by helping South Africans navigate the complex world of vehicle financing. A viral video has sparked an intriguing discussion about taxi drivers' creative approach to navigating South Africa's busy roads.

In 2024, many South Africans marked significant achievements and proudly shared their milestones with the public. Among these celebrations, some individuals embraced the joy of buying a new car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News