A dedicated car salesman is making waves on social media by helping South Africans navigate the complex world of vehicle financing. Content creator @billymashitoa, known for his automotive advice and finance tips, shared valuable insights about car options available to those earning R15,000 per month, breaking down monthly instalments and various models to consider.

Affordable car options breakdown

The TikTok video detailed several vehicle choices, starting with a 2020 Toyota Yaris at R4,000-R4,500 monthly, potentially reaching R5,000 depending on credit score. For those seeking German engineering, a 2021 Polo Vivo 1.4 was suggested at approximately R3,800 monthly.

Sports enthusiasts weren't left out, with a 2015 Polo GTI option at R5,500 monthly, while the practical 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 and 2019 Polo TSI were listed at R3,800 and R4,500 respectively. Luxury car aspirants could consider a 2015 Mercedes CLA at around R5,000 monthly.

For those interested in going forward with any of these options, the basic requirements for vehicle finance in South Africa include a valid South African ID or driver's license, stamped bank statements, proof of income, and proof of residence.

A good credit history and credit score also impact approval chances and interest rates, with financial institutions conducting detailed credit assessments to evaluate any borrowers' financial stability.

Mzansi reacts to car recommendations

@Tlotlo D1 inquired:

"What would be the best instalment for someone who gets 21K after deductions?"

@Khomotso Dk advised:

"Guys you can buy a 2015-2022 Mazda 3 around R3k, Honda Civic +-R4k, Honda Accord +-4k and also a Toyota Corolla. Especially a used car below 100k km."

@Zolani Mgabhi asked:

"Earning 15K, no payslip can I get a car?"

@Max Nqakula questioned:

"My Guy. Based on that Salary of R15K p/m. Which Bakkies can you get?"

@Samidolla joked:

"Neh guys, we don't like enjoying our salary... Yoh!"

@No_One suggested:

"He's honestly asking the wrong question. Rather set a budget per month instead, go to the dealership with your budget and let them know. You'll see what they're willing to do."

