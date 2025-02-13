“Salary Was Never Below R70k”: CIMA Accountant’s 23-Year Career Growth Stuns SA
- A TikTok content creator shared insightful details about a CIMA accountant's impressive salary progression, revealing how strategic career choices led to a current package of R176,000
- The finance professional's journey includes 23 years of experience, with only five months of total unemployment due to maintaining high salary standards
- South African social media users, particularly aspiring accountants, debated the merits of CIMA versus CA(SA) qualifications after seeing the salary breakdown
Content creator @lifereset_za, known for sharing valuable career and salary information, revealed the impressive salary details of a seasoned CIMA accountant. The video breaks down a comprehensive total cost-to-company package of R176,000, showing the potential earnings in the management accounting field.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Breaking down the numbers
The detailed breakdown shows a basic salary of R113,878, with additional benefits including a car allowance of R27,372, pension contributions of R12,000, and a net take-home pay of R77,704. The professional's strategic career choices, focusing on multinational companies, have contributed to this impressive compensation package.
The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) represents the world's largest professional management accounting body. CIMA-qualified professionals are trained beyond traditional accounting, focusing on strategic business decisions and operational management, making them valuable assets to multinational corporations.
Social media reactions
@maseanatsomagaban advised:
"Don't waste your time. Go for CA(SA). A chartered accountant can do what a CGMA can do, but a CGMA can not do what a CA can do."
@VK observed:
"23 years? Makes sense then, Most CA SA gets that with 3 years post article experience!"
@thendo_masola shared:
"With 23 years of experience it makes sense. Newly qualified CA's with two years post qualifying experience are earning a million per annum🥲"
@leeyhaG inquired:
"What degree do you do for CIMA? like explain the process coz I'm in my second year bcom accounting."
@MajolaNomthandazo🥰 declared:
"I'm not going to quit on this route🥺"
