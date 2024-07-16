A woman on TikTok who enjoys sharing payslips of those who only have matric in the retail space crushed the souls of graduates who earn peanuts

The lady gave Mzansi major chest pains when she revealed that a liquor store manager gets paid around R52K before deductions

After reviewing the payslip online, netizens suspected that something was off with the numbers

A lady on TikTok, Boni, shared a liquor manager’s payslip and gave Mzansi major chest pains.

A lady on TikTok gave Mzansi major chest pains when she shared a Liquor store Manager's payslip. Image: @Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/@lifereset_za/TikTok

The lady prides herself in breaking down payslips of people working in the retail space or anyone in a profession that Mzansi hardly talks about.

Mzansi lady shares liquor store manager’s R52K basic salary

A woman on TikTok famous for reviewing amusing payslips has returned to give Mzansi major chest pains as she reviewed the payslip of a liquor store manager. Boni explained that the position does not need formal education in terms of degree; if you have matric and experience in the management sector, you’re good to go.

Boni shared that the manager receives a salary of over R50K, which amounts to R40K after the necessary deductions. After reviewing the nauseating numbers, Mzansi noticed something was slightly off.

Boni captioned her post:

“Liquor store manager salary.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Liquor store manager’s salary

South Africans were stunned that some people with only a high school education could get paid over R50K. Boni indeed caused havoc when she exposed the liquor manager’s payslip to Mzansi.

The online community listened and watched Boni reviewing the long numbers on the payslip, but something needed to add up somewhere. Netizens shared their views in the comments section:

@Fefe kaMagoba is not so sure about the payslip:

"Boni, something is not adding up, the PAYE."

@Samantha Jansen made a joke:

"The payslip is giving John Steenhuizen."

@Anathi Mazongolo was not feeling the payslip:

"A lot doesn't add up about this pay slip, maybe I am jelazi i unemployment ne poverty ingenhla."

Mzansi Gets Chest Pains Over R1 Million Engineer Salary

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok rocked Mzansi's brains with a GCC Engineer salary. The gross income that looked like phone numbers caused major chest pains on the internet.

