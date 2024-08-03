A satisfied woman on TikTok unboxed her luxurious homeware from Temu

The woman got herself golden cutlery and stunning containers with labels to level up her home

Netizens have mixed reactions to shopping in Temu

A woman on TikTok promoted Temu’s luxurious homeware finds.

A Mzansi woman showed off her luxurious kitchenware finds from Temu. Image: @nomvulanelly

Source: TikTok

The lady also plugged Mzansi with a R4000 coupon to stack up on their favourite items.

Temu has become Shein’s rival when it comes to fast fashion competitions. Both online stores lure in customers with their affordable homeware, electronics, and beauty products finds.

A lady who had been promoting Temu’s association with South Africa showed off her homeware finds. After receiving a gigantic delivery of her satisfactory order, she unboxed them on her TikTok and revealed that she only paid R150 for customs.

The woman captioned her clip:

“Temu kitchenware finds. It's Amazing! Temu now is available in South Africa! I've ordered and got my favorite products, these are my recommendations! Click the link in my bio to download the Temu app and search code : dne4297 to find all my picks and new users can get a coupon bundle up to R4000!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Temu’s new SA delivery

The lady was kind enough to plug Mzansi with a R4K coupon where shoppers can bag their favourite finds, but because of past experiences, netizens had mixed feelings about shopping at Temu:

@Morongwa L explained her concerns:

"I bought some kitchen products some of them are like toys."

@Naledi_N asked a valid question:

"When you say it’s available in SA, does that mean we don’t pay customs anymore??"

@Umuthi ugotshwa usemanzi told her story:

"I download the temu but for free iterms ,they want me to play those fish games, I'm tired now."

Mzansi welcomes Shein store warmly in Sandton

Briefly News also reported that one of the world's most famous fast fashion stores made its debut appearance in South Africa. Shein treated fans to a pop-up store in Sandton Johannesburg, where customers queued in endless lines to view their stock.

Netizens wondered why the online shop wouldn't open a store in South Africa since they already have a market.

