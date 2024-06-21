A woman showed off her gorgeous bangs from Shein

A woman on TikTok raved about Shein’s beautiful synthetic wigs.

The woman had on a beautiful highlighted wig that complimented her appearance.

Affordable wigs on Shein

A woman on TikTok named Kayla Myers plugged the girls with affordable hair from Shein. Myers modelled her very own hair from the online shop and gasped netizens with how beautiful she looked wearing the wig.

The beauty content creator raved about the quality of the hair and was impressed by the quality of the synthetic hair. She shared that they are heat heat-resistant and super affordable. A thirty-inch wig costs R257.

She captioned her clip:

"Every synthetic wig i got on @SHEIN so far has been a hit."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shopping at Shein

Wigs have become ridiculously expensive these days. Women are fighting to get the most transparent lace, and good quality hair at an affordable price, which is hard to get.

Shein came through for the girls with affordable wigs as they did with affordable trendy clothes. One thing that will hinder the girls from shopping at the online store is the high tax rate of 45% from July.

Briefly News chatter to a wig lover and connoisseur, Deborah Marondo, who said that she is not a fan of shopping for hair online as she likes to check the hair’s essential features in person before purchasing:

“ When it comes to hair I like to check out the volume or density, hair type or synthetic or human, flexibility meaning can I rock more than 1 style with it, most importantly the wig needs to fit well and I also need to consider if the colour would suit me because advertising can be misleading.”

Netizens had this to say in the comments section:

@CheyenneSmith is ready to go wig shopping:

"You just sent me down a rabbit hole now ima go get all the colours for all my personalities."

@~ is grateful for the plug:

"Kayla just came out of nowhere and started plugging us broke girlies."

@MissDel is getting herself a new wig:

"Running to add it to my cart."

