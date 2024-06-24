A talented American teenager wowed the world when she showed off her crochet skills

The beautifully talented girl named Sarah Akinbuwa wanted to look her best on her special night and pulled out a page from Zendaya’s book of iconic looks

Zendaya has made jaw-dropping fashion moves over the years, and Akinbuwa trusted herself to live at least one of the fashion icon’s fairytales in a crochet version of her red carpet-look

An American teenager looked her best on her prom night in a Zendaya-inspired dress she crocheted in three days.

An American teenager remade Zendaya's 2023 Valentino red carpet dress. Image: @Zendaya/Instagram, @that_crochet_gurl00/TikTok

Source: UGC

The talented teen crocheted Zendaya’s 2023 pink Screen Actors Guild Awards Maison Valentino flowery dress.

Zendaya-inspire prom dress

The inspired teen knew that she wanted to turn heads on prom night in a stunning garment. Akinbuwa could not afford the actual Valentino look, but she knew that sh was a crochet queen who needed some time, a crochet needle, and balls of thread.

The young fashion icon pulled off the stunning look in just three days. She made a strapless floor-length Valentino-inspired dress with a matching shrug and handbag.

She captioned her clip:

“I was overwhelmed with compliments! This is the best part of crocheting for real."

Watch the video below:

Behind the scenes, making a prom dress

Akinabuwa revealed in multiple TikTok videos how she created her viral crochet dress, which has garnered over 23 million views worldwide.

She posted a video thread on TikTok, showcasing people’s amusing reactions to her stunning creation. Akinbuwa was someone’s prom date, and she made sure to make quite the impression with this winning number.

The Boston girl was an instant hit on social media. Netizens gushed over how much she ate up her look so effortlessly:

@ is in love with the look:

"It reminds me of Zendaya Rose dress it’s so pretty."

@ ♡loves girl love:

"I love women being genuinely happy for other women."

Crochet queens taking over

