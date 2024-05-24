A young woman took to TikTok to show off the dress she made for her friend's sister's graduation ceremony

People in the video's comment section loved the dress, telling the crochet enthusiast that she aced it

A graphic and fashion designer explained to Briefly News how long it would take to crochet a dress

A woman impressively crocheted a dress for her friend. Images: @buliswa.m

A young woman shared with social media users that she crocheted a dress for her friend for her twin's graduation.

The talented woman named Buli took to her TikTok account (@buliswa.m) to share the impressive and stylish results. In the short clip, she showed the red ball of yarn she used for the dress. As she crochets, viewers get a glimpse of the process, even the snack break Buli takes in between.

Finally, Buli shows netizens her friend rocking the red dress at her twin sister's graduation ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Internet in awe of crocheted dress

Buli's creation impressed hundreds who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

@_ushukela_onsundu_ said to Buli:

"My hands cramp just making a hat. I can’t imagine a whole dress."

@hlehle030 gave the crochet enthusiast her props:

"Pure talent, Buli. Beautiful dress."

@nozygwala told the young woman:

"You aced it!"

Buli's friend also took to the comment section and said:

"Thank you so much, Mngani. I love everything about my dress."

Fashion designer shares insight on crocheting

Jessica-Ann Shepherd, a fashion designer and creative director of the fashion brand Oddity, explained to Briefly News that crocheting is a process of making a textile or fabric using yarn. She continues:

"There are different patterns and techniques with crocheting. It is mainly used for a thinner, tight-knit look."

When asked how long it would take to crochet a dress, the Mr Price New Talent Search 2024 (ladieswear) competition winner said:

"It would take between two weeks to a month or even longer to complete, depending on the detail and how fast one works. Crocheting would work much better than a hand-knitted dress because of the different types of stitches and patterns used."

Designer shares fashion-forward crochet outfit

