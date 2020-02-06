Supersonic Fibre review: deals, packages, prices, how to get connected in 2022

Supersonic fibre is one of the leading internet provider in South Africa and is powered by MTN mobile network providers. Apart from using the super-fast fibre optics to transfer data, customers have a variety of affordable deals and internet packages to select from.

One of the reasons why Supersonic is among the most popular ISPs in South Africa is because MTN powers its internet connection services. Besides its super-fast data transfer fibre optics, Supersonic offers customers affordable WiFi deals to choose from.

Supersonic Fibre packages and prices

Supersonic Fibre packages are designed for different groups of internet users and you can choose a package that is pocket friendly and suits your daily internet needs. Below are the Supersonic Fibre deals.

1. Uncapped Supersonic 5G plans

Choose any of these two uncapped Supersonic 5G plans:

5G LITE (400Mb) - R699 Per Month

5G PREMIUM (1TB Fair) - R999 Per Month

2. Supersonic Air Fibre plans

You have five types of Supersonic Air Fibre packages to choose from:

5Mb/s (1 Mb/s upload Speed) - R399 Per Month

10Mb/s (2 Mb/s upload Speed) - R499 Per Month

20Mb/s (4 Mb/s upload Speed) - R599 Per Month

50Mb/s (10 Mb/s upload Speed) - R799 Per Month

100Mb/s (20 Mb/s upload Speed) - R999 Per Month

3. Uncapped Supersonic Fixed-LTE plans

Pick any of these uncapped Supersonic Fixed-LTE plans:

Fixed-LTE LITE (400Mb) - R499 Per Month

Fixed-LTE PREMIUM (1TB Fair) - R899 Per Month

Supersonic offers a free WiFi router and modem and free installation. Their router allows a connection of up to 64 devices from TVs, printers, sound systems, the thermostat, laptops, smartphones, etc. Their staff ensure the WiFi signal is strong enough to reach where it needs to in your home.

What is Supersonic Smart WiFi?

Supersonic Smart WiFi has high speed and is easy to set up and control. Plume Pods are used to fill every inch of your home with strong internet signals, and a Smart WiFi app enables you to connect and disconnect devices from the router. Here is a guide for evenly spreading pods around your home:

5 bedroom home: 7-8 pods

7-8 pods 4 bedroom home: 5-6 pods

5-6 pods 3 bedroom home: 3-4 pods

3-4 pods 2 bedroom home: 1-2 pods

1-2 pods 1 bedroom home: 1 pod

How fast is Supersonic Fibre?

The Supersonic Fibre speed is 10Mbps minimum and 150Mbps maximum. The router you use determines the internet speed you can access at Supersonic. Therefore, it is recommended to use the router the company supplies.

Meanwhile, the uncapped fibre deals offer various speeds, including 5MBPS, 10MBPS, and 20MBPS. The internet speed depends on your package because expensive plans offer more speed than cheaper packages.

Supersonic Fibre coverage

Fibre seems to be the future of the internet as its coverage is growing wider with each day. The good news is that Supersonic Fibre is now available in more areas in South Africa than ever before. Use the company's fibre broadband availability checker to know if its services are available in your location.

How to get Supersonic WiFi installed

Supersonic Fibre's staff is available 24/7 with telephonic support. After contacting them, they will avail themselves of installation to WiFi router set-up. In addition, they ensure that the client's fibre connection is up and running before leaving the property.

Supersonic contact details

Supersonic's customer service team maintains an excellent relationship between customers and the company before and after-sales. Reach out to them using these Supersonic Fibre contact details and addresses:

Location: Building 15, Constantia Office Park c/o 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter Weltevredenpark Roodepoort, Gauteng

Building 15, Constantia Office Park c/o 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter Weltevredenpark Roodepoort, Gauteng PO Box: Postnet suit 422, P/Bag x 108, Centurion, 0046

Postnet suit 422, P/Bag x 108, Centurion, 0046 Tel: 011 300 5800

011 300 5800 WhatsApp: 083 200 4828

083 200 4828 Email: info@supersonic.co.za

info@supersonic.co.za Instagram: @supersonicfibre

@supersonicfibre Facebook: @supersonicfibre

@supersonicfibre Twitter: @supersonicfibre

@supersonicfibre Website: supersonic.co.za

How to cancel Supersonic Fibre

While some ISPs in South Africa insist that you sign up for a 12 or 24-month contract, Supersonic does not tie clients to contracts. Customers are also permitted to upgrade and downgrade packages as they wish. You can also apply, switch on and off, or cancel at any time, but remember that Supersonic's terms and conditions apply.

What is Supersonic Home Broadband F-LTE?

Supersonic Home Broadband F-LTE offers 4G wireless internet. FLTE refers to digital data being converted and sent over analogue infrastructure, then then re-converted to digital form at the reception.

What is Supersonic Air Fibre?

It is a fibre-like uncapped wireless network with the highest bandwidth. Air fibre is built through laying optical fibre but has a unique connection and network.

How much is Supersonic WiFi per month?

Supersonic Fibre prices range from R3999 to R999, depending on the package you want.

Is Supersonic Fibre month to month?

Supersonic bills clients monthly and keeps the records. No contracts are issued to customers.

Supersonic Fibre has been working around the clock to improve its services. As a result, it is one of the most reliable internet connections you will even use in 2022. Check out Supersonic Fibre reviews from comments made by customers on their social media posts.

