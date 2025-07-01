What does TT mean on Snapchat? Quick guide to its top meanings

TT means different trendy things on Snapchat, and it might be confusing if you are not familiar with the ever-evolving social media slang. Due to Snapchat's spontaneous communication style, using acronyms and abbreviations saves time and characters.

Key takeaways

TT has varying meanings on Snapchat and other social media platforms, depending on the tone and content of the chat.

Common TT meanings include 'Too True', 'Throwback Thursday', 'Trending Topic', and 'Till Tomorrow'

Snapchatters use slang to communicate quickly, participate in online trends, and express emotions.

TT's diverse meanings on Snapchat

Snapchat is notorious for its fast-paced lingo, especially with the more tech-savvy Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who are always coming up with new ways to communicate. These are some of the common TT slang meanings on the popular social media app:

Too True

When you strongly agree with someone or something, you can text TT to mean 'Too True.' It adds emphasis to the agreement than writing or saying a simple "yes."

Example 1:

Cyrus: "Kids these days are always glued to their phones."

John: "TT. Remember when we used to play outside all day?"

Example 2:

Ruth: "Trying to stick to a diet when everyone around you is eating pizza is pure torture!"

Linda: "TT. The struggle is real!"

Talking To

When you are chatting with someone else, you can let the other person know by texting them TT. It can also be used when reporting about the conversation you have already had.

Example 1: "Can't reply right now, #TT to my mom and dad."

Example 2: "Just finished TT Sarah about the party. Sounds like it's gonna be fun!"

Throwback Thursday

TT is sometimes used in nostalgic posts to mean Throwback Thursday instead of the common TBT hashtag. It is used when reminiscing about the good times or embarrassing but hilarious memories.

Example 1: "Couldn't resist a little #TT to that amazing trip to Bora Bora last year! Wishing I was back there now!"

Example 2: "Just saw this old pic of us from high school! Major TT vibes!"

Crying face emoticon/teary eyes

T_T is sometimes used in place of the crying face emoji in chats. The cross on top of the T represents the eyes, the vertical line on the T shows the tears, and the line at the bottom is the mouth.

Example 1: "My cat just knocked my coffee all over my laptop T_T. I'm so done!"

Example 2: "My flight got cancelled, and I'm stuck at the airport T_T."

Till tomorrow

When ending a conversation with someone via text or on social media, you can organically say goodbye with TT in chat slang to mean till tomorrow. It is also used when you are postponing something until the next day.

Example 1: "I've got too much work to do tonight, so I guess the rehearsal will have to wait #TT"

Example 2: "I can't wait to see you again; I'll be counting down the minutes #TT"

Trending topic

TT for trending topic is commonly used by social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, when talking about a viral subject. Trending topics were introduced on X in 2010.

Example 1: "That new dance challenge is a TT right now, everyone's trying to master it!"

Example 2: "Can't believe how quickly that meme became a TT. My feed is full of it"

TikTok

TT is sometimes used in casual texting as shorthand for TikTok. The different ways you can use it include the following:

Example 1: "Did you see that cat video on TT? I laughed so hard!"

Example 2: "OMG, yes! I was just about to text you about it. I'm obsessed with her dog's little outfit in that TT!"

Take That!

TT for 'take that!' is used when expressing victory over someone or something. It could also show satisfaction about winning a game, debate, or just friendly banter using a Snapchat filter.

Example 1: "Clutch shot for the win! TT doubters!"

Example 2: "Told you I'd finish that project before you! TT! #DoneAndDusted"

Tech Talk

If the conversation is centred around technology, you can use TT to mean Tech Talk. It can be used in professional text discussions with a colleague or a casual social media chat.

Example:

Mike: "Hey, can you quickly explain the backend integration for the new module?"

Steve: "Sure, let's hop on a quick call. Easier than trying to do all that TT over text!"

Transformation Tuesday

Transformation Tuesday is a common social media trend that allows users to post before and after photographs of themselves to show their transformation. It is usually posted on Tuesdays to celebrate progress and inspire other users who understand the Snapchat trend.

Example 1: "Happy TT! So proud of the progress I've made on my fitness journey. #FitnessJourney"

Example 2: "OMG, that's incredible! Talk about a TT! You've totally crushed it. So proud of you!"

Too Tired

If you are exhausted, you can text your friend or partner TT to let them know you are too tired. It indicates you need rest and cannot participate in the activity being (had been) planned.

Example 1: "My brain right now. Officially TT to even pretend I'm productive. #burthout"

Example 2:

Lisa: "Hey, wanna grab dinner tonight? There's that new Chinese place!"

Rose: "Sounds amazing, but honestly, I'm TT tonight. Had a crazy day at work. Raincheck soon!"

Triple threat

Triple threat is used when talking about a person skilled in three fields. It can be dancing, singing, and acting for a performer; passing, running, and kicking for an NFL athlete, or an NBA stance that allows a basketball player to dribble, shoot, or pass. TT can also be used when talking about three challenges.

Example: "Have you seen the new lead in Shake It Up? She's a true TT—can sing, dance, and act flawlessly!"

Top Tier

TT for 'Top Tier' in text is used when referring to the best or strongest in a group or setting. It describes superior quality, like a TT university, or to express admiration/praise.

Example:

Alex: "Dude, did you see the movie last night?"

Simon: "Yeah! The plot twist was absolutely TT. I did not see that coming!"

Not being familiar with TT meanings on Snapchat can be a barrier to effective online communication. With the above list, you can decode the message and keep up with the conversation!

