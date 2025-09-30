American rapper Cardi B recently blasted Nicki Minaj on social media during their back-and-forth war

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has been beefing with Minaj for the longest time, but it seems like their beef is now worse

Many netizens reacted to Cardi dragging the Anaconda hitmaker on X (formerly Twitter)

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are at war with each other. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, the war between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is far from being over! The two popular rappers had caused a stir on social media with their back-and-forth drama on X.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the star who had Tyla meet her family shared a lengthy tweet on X (formerly Twitter), blasting Nicki Minaj and also dragging her for always picking fights whenever she drops new music.

The post reads:

"Why do you keep bringing up my album? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You've been in the game like 16 years... You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing with, and you can’t because you're doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out. What the hell are you comparing yourself to me for?"

See the post below:

Fans react to the rappers' war

Shortly after the war ensued on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@femalerapgamee said:

"Because she was so used to being the only successful mainstream female rapper, and then you came in the game and shook the table… she can’t accept your organic success."

@yfn_demarkus wrote:

"You were the one comparing yourself to Nicki during your early days 🤣🤣😭 you threw your stats in her face and all… now that Nicki made a comeback and you've been on a decline, you’re suddenly not her peer? FOH!"

@DrDSteelePhD responded:

"It’s not too late to delete this. You’re literally acknowledging that you’re not her peer, sales wise or talent wise."

@RemedeeRaps replied:

"But wasn’t YOU the one saying people gon be crying in cars after your first week's sales. And how your fan base should be bookmarking tweets? I mean, were you not poking at the bear??? So now when the bear pokes back, it’s an issue and we're going a different route."

@DontayColeman commented:

"It’s actually a big gag. You dedicated your album to outselling her 5th album and didn’t achieve it. Now you want to act dense? Lmao."

Nicki Minaj is still at war with Cardi B. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Jay-Z in latest remix

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News reported that the rapper fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO. Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which was released on streaming platforms on Friday, June 6, 2025.

While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix. In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal-rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

