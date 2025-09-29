South African Kwaito star DJ Tira recently got roasted by fans for acting like a young person

An online user posted a video of the star outside a garage showing off his new dance moves on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Tira's new video

DJ Tira showed off his new dance moves. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, DJ Tira found himself being dragged by netizens on social media for not wanting to act his age.

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, an online user @ApheleleJody posted a video of the star showing off his dance moves at an unknown garage. However, the social media user didn't stop from roasting the star for not wanting to grow up and always acting as if he is still a young man.

This video was posted months after his son Samkelo Shezi admitted that he went broke just after paying lobola for his lover Mbali in May 2025.

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Tira being roasted for acting young

Shortly after the online user roasted DJ Tira on social media, many peeps flooded the comment section with their reations to the star being dragged for acting younger than his age. Here's what they had to say below:

@manhla said:

"Lol ayyy he wishes he can turn back the hands if time."

@FAQJUUZ wrote:

"Y'all like to sleep that's why you're broke. He literally makes money from it. His kids are sorted because of it."

@Uncensored_Rza commented:

"Forget it! 70's gang doesn't age nor get tired-this is a blessed generation."

@bradzxcaprio responded:

"Tira has been grooving for decades now, Big Nuz is done for but he’s still outside."

@nyambose____ replied:

"It's actually quite cool how he's this grown but still manages to do the things he does."

@missjolis mentioned:

"His dancing skills got so much better, shout out, he used to dance so awkwardly-actually getting better with age."

@djkingstuz shared:

"There is more than enough lalaring to be done when you're dead in the grave.. Right now let the man live and enjoy life."

Who is DJ Tira?

DJ Tira is a South African DJ, music producer, and businessman known for changing the Kwaito and Gqom music styles. He started working as a DJ in 1996 and has since put out many popular songs and albums.

As the founder of Afrotainment, he has helped many famous artists get their start. Over the years, he has won many awards and worked with musicians from South Africa and other countries.

