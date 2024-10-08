DJ Tira recently spent quality time with his sons, Tank and King Chase, sharing a photo that went viral on social media

Fans praised the striking resemblance between DJ Tira and his sons, with many heartwarming reactions highlighting their similarities

Social media users commended DJ Tira for being a dedicated family man amidst the pressures of the industry

Award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently spent quality time with his two boys, Tank and King Chase. Social media users could not get enough of the father's striking resemblance to his sons.

A picture of DJ Tira and his two sons has gone viral on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape and Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

DJ Tira chills with his sons

Anyone who follows DJ Tira knows he is a family man. The proud father always flaunts his wife, Gugu, and their three children on social media.

A picture of the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker hanging out with his two sons, Tank and King Chase, has gone viral on social media. The photo was shared on the microblogging platform X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News with the caption:

"DJ Tira and his sons."

Fans react to photo of DJ Tira and his sons

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the photo. Many noted that King Chase and Tank looked like their famous father.

@khandizwe_chris said:

"Dj Tira and his sons, Asambe and Keh 🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥"

@Akani2008 wrote:

"He made copies of himself ❤️"

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"First one is not make sure but second nguye ngempela."

@archidelly38 added:

"They all look alike."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"The young one ifana noGugu."

@ayanda_m04 noted:

"Good God! Chase is so big!"

@Chimz_ZA commented:

"I respect the dude for always being a family man despite the pressure from the industry."

