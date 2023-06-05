South African house producer, Prince Kaybee, shared a rare picture of himself with his oldest child, delighting fans

The adorable father-son picture garnered positive reactions from fans on social media, expressing their admiration for the beautiful moment

Prince Kaybee shared a rare snap with his eldest child, and fans noted their resemblance. Images: @princekaybee_sa

While Mzansi has become accustomed to Kaybee sharing snaps of his youngest child, tweeps got to see the DJ's firstborn in a cute family moment. According to TimesLIVE, the DJ was previously accused of being an absent dad.

Taking to Twitter, Kaybee wrote:

"The Elite… ❤️"

Mzansi gushed over the pair, commenting on their cuteness

Fans pointed to the duo's resemblance, and commented on the adorableness of the pic:

@No_body_617C4 said:

"He going to be taller than you."

@Cebile_Ngcobo

"You look together."

@Ntebo_Montle said:

"Bathong that's definitely a young you what a beautiful boy."

@patricia_tl said:

"You and 'Hosh' look very much same time "

@Mlwai said:

"Iyhoo! He has grown, I last saw him in 2018."

Prince Kaybee Kicks Off Media Tour, Mzansi Gives Praise to His New Music “You Went In on This One”

Briefly News also reported on the DJ kicking off his media tour for his much-anticipated album.

Prince Kaybee has just kicked off his media tour for his much-anticipated album, Music Theory and the house maestro had fans' heads bopping with some singles from the project.

A couple of weeks after inking a deal with Ingrooves Africa, as reported by TimesLIVE. Prince Kaybee is back with new music.

Taking to Twitter, the Club Controller hitmaker shared a tweet thanking fans for listening to his media briefing and announced that "new music was out".

