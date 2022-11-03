Prince Kaybee took to social media to show off the growing bundle of joy he had with Zola Mhlongo

The musician was on daddy duty in his latest post, where he took care gentle care of his only child

Fans reacted to the father-son bond that was obvious in the cute photo, and many were in awe of how good-looking his child is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee is a doting father who recently showed off his child with Zola Mhlongo. The musician was holding his first baby boy.

Prince Kaybee looked content while feeding his son in a special moment. Image: /@princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Supporters of Kaybee were happy to see him spend time with his kids. Netizens could not stop singing his praises when they saw how ecstatic he looked with his son.

Prince Kaybee shows off baby with Zola Mhlongo

In a Twitter post, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his father-son time. The DJ was feeding his baby and looked completely content with his baby. The second frame of the snaps shows Kaybee's playful side as he makes a funny face during their special moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens could not get enough of how cute father and son looked. Some peeps had questions about the caption Kaybee wrote, which read:

"Minno eats."

In another tweet, the musician responded to a question about what "Minno" meant

@Mxolisi_aubrey2 commented:

"Son of House Music."

@reaschwarz

"Papa wa moshanyana e motle.[Father to a beautiful boy]"

@Mayonish1

"Akasemhle njena["He's so beautiful"]

@danny_dungi

"Nice one my guy."

Prince Kaybee reveals he's celibate amid breakup rumours with baby mama Zola

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee fueled gossip that he is no longer with his baby mama Zola.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybeetold followers that he's now celibate.

The tweet gave people ideas since there are rumours surrounding his romantic relationship with Zola.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News