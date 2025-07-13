Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy has opened up on being betrayed by someone at Cape Town City during his time at the club

The South African manager explained the importance of working with technical teams you can trust after his experience with the Citizens

The submission from the former Orlando Pirates striker was met with different reactions from netizens on social media

Harambee Stars manager Benni McCarthy has broken his silence concerning his time with Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City and the way he left the club.

The South African tactician was named the Citizens coach in 2017, which was his first managerial job after he retired from football.

The Bafana Bafana legend won his first trophy as a coach with Cape Town City, which is the MTN8 in 2018, and left the club in 2019, but claimed he felt betrayed by someone within the club, which caused his departure.

Benni McCarthy breaks silence on being betrayed during his time with Cape Town City. Photo: Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The former West Ham star has since gone on to coach AmaZulu FC before going to Europe to work with Erik ten Hag as assistant coach at Manchester United for two seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He is now the head coach of the Kenya National team and was recently linked with a return to the PSL, with Orlando Pirates said to be interested in bringing him back.

McCarthy hits out at being betrayed at CT City

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, McCarthy opened up on the importance of working with a trusted technical team after experiencing betrayal while he was at Cape Town City.

“It was the worst experience,” Benni McCarthy told iDiski Times.

“As a coach or manager, football can already be a lonely job. But when you have to hide from people within your own setup? That’s another level.

“You can’t share your ideas, your work, or your tactics, because they’ll use it against you. Not to help the team, but to sabotage you. And to go through that in my very first coaching job at Cape Town City… oh my God, it was terrible.”

McCarthy acknowledged that football is a competitive environment, and people do what they must to survive.

Still, the former Manchester United assistant coach was disheartened by the lack of loyalty from individuals he had brought into his coaching project.

South African coach Benni McCarthy not happy with the way he was bundled out of Cape Town City. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

“I get that it’s about survival,” he continued.

“But what happened to loyalty? If someone gives you a lifeline, brings you into a team, helps you make a living again, shouldn’t that count for something?

“Instead, it’s like, ‘He saved me, now I’m in… let me take his job.’ They don’t hesitate to stab you in the back. It’s heartbreaking, really.”

Fans share their thoughts on McCarthy's betrayal at CT City

ekinimathopo said:

"Typical Benni, everywhere he goes somebody must be blamed."

umjaka wrote:

"Man I felt that for Benni! It’s a real shame it went like that, cause it was a beautiful story being written!"

MohauMosai shared:

"I wonder who that could be but it's clear that letting go of Benni was a big mistake in the same way AmaZulu did."

Kimberly Green added:

"Tough situation for Benni—betrayal from within is brutal."

McCarthy makes honest admission about Kenya's WC hopes

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy made an honest admission about the Harambee Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The former Pirates star cited the points gap and early setbacks in the qualifying series as some of the challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News