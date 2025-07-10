Monnapule Saleng has been officially confirmed by Orlando Pirates to be loaned to newly promoted Orbit College

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with sports journalist Vincent Maseko, who said that this move is good for Saleng

Maseko reiterated that it is clear the Saleng problem is premised on management and not a coaching issue

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the loan move of their ostracised player Monnapule Saleng to newly promoted side Orbit College. Saleng has been sidelined for months, having last played for the Bucs in December in a game against Al Ahly.

Now that his loan move has been confirmed, it would appear that both sides have settled for a partial solution to whatever issues are hovering over their heads.

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with sports journalist Vincent Maseko to look at this decision by Pirates and whether it's a good move for the club.

Maseko believes the loan move will help Saleng in terms of his emotional well-being, because

"This whole Pirates situation has been taxing for him mentally," with reports that were well documented suggesting he was going through depression.

Mental toll and uncertainty around long-term strategy

He argues that:

"Being sidelined and watching other footballers play and do what you love can drive any footballer crazy," so he supports the move but questions the club’s long-term strategy regarding the Saleng issue.

He drew comparisons to the Marcus Rashford-Manchester United situation, where a player was loaned out because the coach wasn’t happy with him.

"But the Saleng issue is a different kettle of fish altogether. Considering the fact that Jose Riveiro has left and there is a new sheriff in town in Ouadou,"Maseko explained.

Looming questions about Pirates' top management

Still, it appears the only solution for the club was to loan him out, which, according to Maseko,

"Tells you a story that perhaps the underlying issue isn’t with the coach, or wasn’t with Riveiro, but rather something really to do with the top brass at Mayfair."

This, in a way, supports reports that suggested "the crux of the matter is the salary discrepancies and contractual disagreements."

In a statement on the club's website, Orlando Pirates confirmed reports of his loan move to Orbit College.

"Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates can also confirm that an agreement has been reached with Orbit College FC for the loan of Monnapule Saleng. The 27-year-old will spend the 2025/26 season with the newly crowned outfit."

Saleng frozen out amid contract dispute

The 27-year-old winger, once a fan favourite at Orlando Pirates, has not featured for the club since a CAF Champions League tie against Al Ahly on 7 December. Despite being fully fit, his continued absence has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits.

According to insiders, unresolved contractual and salary disputes are believed to be at the centre of the standoff.

Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng is struggling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Saleng reportedly feels underpaid, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his salary.

