Duhan van der Merwe has opened up about the difficult journey that shaped one of the biggest decisions of his international career

The South African-born winger reflected on the sacrifices that many rugby supporters may not have seen behind his rise

His deeply personal comments have offered a different perspective on a question that has followed his remarkable Test career

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Scotland international Duhan van der Merwe has shared the emotional reason why he rejected the Springboks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

South African-born rugby star Duhan van der Merwe has shared the emotional reason why he rejected the Springboks for good. The Scotland winger opened up about the difficult journey behind his international career and the experiences that ultimately shaped his loyalty.

Duhan van der Merwe explains emotional Scotland connection

RUCK reported on 7 July 2026 that Van der Merwe had made his feelings clear about his international allegiance, closing the door on the possibility of wearing the Springboks jersey.

For the 31-year-old, the decision is closely linked to the opportunities he received after leaving South Africa and facing uncertainty abroad.

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Speaking about his connection with Scotland, Van der Merwe said:

“When I speak about it, I get really emotional because it’s a country that has given me so much when I had nothing.”

Born in George in the Western Cape, Van der Merwe previously represented South Africa at the Under-20 level. However, his senior international career took a different path after he moved overseas.

Edinburgh's Duhan Van Der Merwe during a BKT United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh on May 15, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

Difficult rugby journey shaped Van der Merwe's decision

Van der Merwe endured a challenging spell at Montpellier, where injuries and difficulties adapting to life abroad limited his progress. Edinburgh later offered him an opportunity that changed the direction of his career.

Looking back on leaving home, Van der Merwe explained:

“I went over as a young boy and people don’t understand how hard it is, leaving your family behind, leaving everything behind, going to a country where you don’t know how things work.”

The winger also admitted that communication had initially been a major challenge after moving abroad. He explained that his English was not good at the time, making it even harder to adjust to unfamiliar surroundings and a completely different way of life.

Van der Merwe described the transition as extremely tough, adding that people often underestimate how difficult it can be for a young player to leave home and adapt to life in another country.

He stressed that there were no guarantees his move would eventually lead to international success.

Scotland opportunity changed Duhan van der Merwe's career

Van der Merwe went on to qualify for Scotland on residency grounds before making his Test debut against Georgia on 23 October 2020.

He has since become Scotland's leading international try-scorer and earned selection for two British & Irish Lions tours.

Reflecting on what it took to reach that level, Van der Merwe said:

“People don’t see the amount of hard work and sacrifice you put in because I wouldn’t be sitting here without it.”

His comments explain why his bond with Scotland extends beyond rugby results. The opportunities he received and the sacrifices behind his journey have shaped his international allegiance.

Victor Matfield names players driving Springboks' physical game

Briefly News also reported that Springboks legend Victor Matfield named the two players he believes are the heartbeat of South Africa's team after their big win over England.

The former Bok captain also made a striking claim about one experienced star and why Rassie Erasmus may find it almost impossible to leave him out of his starting XV.

Source: Briefly News