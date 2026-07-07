A rescue organisation in South Africa confirmed that enough money has been raised to fly a dog to Malawi to be reunited with its owner

The pair were separated after the man was forced to leave South Africa amid tensions from the illegal immigration protests in Sea Vista, Eastern Cape

The organisation is now working out the timing carefully to make sure the dog doesn't have to wait alone once it arrives

A Malawian man and his dog. Images: @StFrancisAnimalRescue

Source: Facebook

As previously reported by Briefly News, a Malawian man's heartfelt plea to be reunited with his dog touched people across South Africa. Now, that story has taken a happy turn. It was confirmed on a Facebook post from the organisation that enough funds have been raised to bring the pair back together in Malawi.

The man, Stephen Singhini, was forced to leave South Africa amid tensions in Sea Vista in the Eastern Cape. He unwillingly left behind his beloved dog, Fireman.

St Francis Animal Rescue confirmed that a fundraising campaign has now covered everything needed to get Fireman home. The costs included his flight, a specialised travel crate, vet checks, vaccinations, microchipping and food for the journey.

The organisation is now coordinating Fireman's arrival in Lilongwe with Singhini's own journey by bus, making sure the dog doesn't have to wait too long once he lands.

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Susan Rae Fox, chairperson of St Francis Animal Rescue, said getting the timing right was one of the most important parts of the whole plan.

A bond that started six years ago

St Francis Animal Rescue first met Singhini six years ago, when he brought in his young Africanis puppy for basic care like vaccinations and deworming.

With no other family in South Africa, Fireman quickly became Singhini's closest companion, while his wife and three children stayed behind in Malawi, supported by the money he sent home each month.

Over the years, volunteers saw less of Singhini as Fireman grew older, but they'd often catch him waving from his bakkie with his dog sitting right beside him.

See the Facebook post here.

Why the organisation stepped in

Fox said that Singhini was a hardworking, well-respected member of the community with a deep love for animals.

He also went on to say that the organisation felt his loss deeply. While they can't take on another repatriation like this one due to the time and money involved, they made an exception for Singhini given how close his bond with Fireman had become over the years.

A Malawian man and his dog in SA. Images: @StFrancisAnimalRescue

Source: Facebook

More animals making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a court case that saw an American celebrity ordered to pay a massive settlement after one of his dogs attacked his housekeeper.

recently reported on a court case that saw an American celebrity ordered to pay a massive settlement after one of his dogs attacked his housekeeper. A dog from France became an online sensation after guessing the outcome of major football matches with surprising accuracy.

A tragic attack involving three roaming dogs in Durban has reignited calls for stricter rules around keeping certain breeds in residential areas.

Source: Briefly News