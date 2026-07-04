Three pit bulls that were roaming attacked a 28-year-old woman in Durban Woodlands on 4 July 2026

Ward Councillor Norman Gilbert and police officials are calling for strict updates to animal bylaws.

The tragic death revived calls to regulate pit bulls in residential areas through legal frameworks

Three pit bulls killed a 28-year-old woman in Woodlands, and her body was found at the corner of Atherstone and Norwich Crescent. The violent attack turned fatal after the dogs' aggressive instincts took over. The victim suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene before paramedics could stabilise her. Her tragic death highlights the extreme danger of keeping powerful, unrestrained breeds in neighbourhoods.

Three pit bulls launched a fatal attack on a 28 year old woman in Durban. Image: Barbara Rich

Source: Getty Images

A security guard shot one of the pit bulls to halt the assault, and Caroline Smith, general manager of the Durban and Coast SPCA, confirmed that inspectors removed the surviving dog from the property following the attack. The second was taken in by the SPCA, and the third ran away from the scene. The SPCA official emphasised that owners must understand the massive responsibility of owning powerful breeds. The SPCA noted that poor socialisation and lack of proper confinement often lead to these deadly situations.

The 28-year-old's death from a dog attack triggered immediate reactions from local authorities and political leaders. The officials urged pet owners to secure their properties properly to prevent animals from escaping. Ward 64 Councillor Norman Gilbert expressed deep condolences to the grieving family. He promised to push the local municipality to review and tighten its current animal bylaws immediately, blaming irresponsible dog ownership and poor enforcement of municipal laws for allowing dangerous dogs to roam the streets. He explained:

“The owners of the three pit bulls were at our offices regarding the one pit bull in our custody. The owner signed the dog over for humane euthanasia. This is the correct course of action, as the dog is dangerous."

A security guard shot one of the pit bulls to stop the attack. Image: Kindel Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

How to survive a dog attack

According to BBC, safety experts urge people to never run away from an aggressive dog. Running triggers the dog's instinct to chase and hunt prey. Instead, stand your ground and use an object like a bag, jacket, or umbrella as a shield. Keep the barrier between yourself and the animal.

To survive an imminent attack, you must cover your neck and throat at all costs. Stay as calm as possible and do not scream, because loud noises increase the dog's excitement. Shout firm, loud commands at the animal to back off. Finally, seek higher ground immediately by climbing onto a car roof or a wall to save your life.

Other Briefly News stories about dog attacks

A 39-year-old man died after being violently attacked by pit bulls in Vryburg, a small town in the northwest.

South Africans were moved by the story of a pit bull that killed a woman in Cape Town, and it sparked discussions about pit bull ownership.

A pregnant woman was attacked by pit bulls in a video that left many online users disturbed, and some encouraged her to sue.

Source: Briefly News