A 39-year-old man has died after an alleged pit bull attack in Vryburg, with police opening an inquest into the incident

Investigators confirmed the dogs were previously linked to another case and were later euthanised following the fatal attack

The incident adds to a growing list of serious pit bull attacks reported across South Africa in recent years

A 39-year-old man was killed in an alleged pit bull attack in Vryburg. Image: Patrick Durand/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A 39-year-old man has died following an alleged attack by two pit bull dogs in Vryburg in the North West, prompting police to open an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said officers were called to a local hospital after an inquest case was registered on Thursday in January 2026. On arrival, they were taken to a surgical ward, where the man was found unresponsive in his hospital bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to IOL, the victim sustained extensive injuries, including multiple wounds and scratch marks to his hands and legs, which investigators believe are consistent with dog bites.

A man succumbs to injuries after a pit bull attack.

Emergency Medical Rescue Services transported him to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning. Despite medical treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening, 2 January 2026.

Authorities believe the deceased, a Pakistani national, had been living at the property where the attack allegedly occurred, either as a tenant or by renting a room.

Police confirmed that a related case involving the same dogs is currently pending and is expected to be heard in the local Magistrates’ Court in February.

Following discussions with the dogs’ owner, the two pit bulls were euthanised on Saturday, 3 January 2026.

No arrests have been made at this stage; however, police have opened an inquest docket and investigations are ongoing.

Mother and daughter attacked by pitbulls

In related news, a mother and daughter were recently injured in a pit bull attack in Manor Gardens, KwaZulu-Natal.Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee reported that emergency services were called to Rand Road shortly after 9 am, where the pair had allegedly been attacked by two pitbulls while walking their own dogs. Reports say the two were found by security service and emergency personnel with bite marks on their lower limbs. They were treated at the scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Investigation into what occurred is ongoing.

Police probe fatal pit bull attack in Vryburg, North West. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other pitbull incidents reported by Briefly News

A 66-year-old man lost his life following a vicious pit bull attack in Durbanville, Cape Town, in November 2021. Reports from Die Burger say the pit bull terriers had reportedly broken free from a locked enclosure at a home nearby. Officials are unsure about whether or not the gate was tampered with. Reports say the terriers made their way down a street before shoving open a gate and attacking two small dogs on the property.

The SAPS were called to investigate when a 3-year-old girl was mauled by a pitbull in Gqeberha in December 2021. SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu says the little girl named Simamkele Kovu was out playing in the street close to her home when the pit bull attacked her. She died due to the injuries she sustained, according to TimesLIVE. Naidu added that the dog's owner is a teenager who was not around when the little girl was fatally injured.

A Bloemfontein woman was convicted of culpable homicide in July 2025, after the courts found her guilty for her dog killing a child. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, 43-year-old Keabetswe Moroane was found guilty of culpable homicide after her pit bull killed her son's eight-year-old friend on 12 November 2022. The victim was playing outside in the garage when the pit bull broke free and entered the yard. It viciously attacked the young boys, who were certified dead on the scene.

Source: Briefly News