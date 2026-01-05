A senior IFP-led Newcastle Local Municipality official and his bodyguards were injured after gunmen opened fire while he was travelling to work

Police have launched an investigation, but the motive for the attack remains unknown

The incident adds to growing concerns over a pattern of politically linked violence in KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Dumisani Thabethe of the Newcastle Municipality was attacked by gunmen on his way to work.

NEWCASTLE- A senior official in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)-led Newcastle Local Municipality was wounded on Monday morning, 5 January 2025, after gunmen opened fire on him as he travelled to work in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to posts from journalist Sihle Mavuso, Dr Dumisani Thabethe, the municipality’s executive director for corporate services, was injured along with his two bodyguards during the attack, which occurred shortly after he left his home.

What happened

Municipal Manager Zamani Mcineka issued a statement in which he divulged that the shooting took place in the early hours of the morning while Thabethe was en route to work. He and his security detail were rushed to a medical facility, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The mayor of the Newcastle Municipality, Xolani Dube, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious threat to local governance.

“This is a brazen and deeply disturbing criminal act that strikes not only at an individual, but at the integrity and stability of local government,” he said.

The municipality said the suspects remain unknown,and the motive for the attack has not yet been established. The matter is under investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) at the Newcastle Police Station.

SAPS comments on the incident

Briefly News spoke to Newcastle Police Station spokesperson Constable Langa, who confirmed the incident.

“An incident did take place this morning. Police are currently still processing the crime scene. The motive is unknown at this stage, and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

The municipality added that it would not engage in speculation or allow the incident to be politicised while investigations continue.

This is the second attack on Thabethe in less than a year. In June last year, while serving as acting municipal manager, he was also targeted in a shooting while travelling home and survived.

DA Councillor killed by unknown gunmen.

In a related incident, a Democratic Alliance's uMngeni councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on the night of 5 December 2024 in front of his family. Paramedics from Midlands Emergency Medical Services found him with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene. The DA’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Francois Rodgers, said he could not rule out the possibility that the killing was a hit. Five suspects were later arrested by the political killings task team.

Police processed the crime scene after the shooting.

Briefly News previously reported that a former municipal manager was arrested in connection with the murder of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died two months later. It is alleged that he was preparing to open a corruption case against officials at the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his killing.

In another high-profile case, ANC ward councillor Mngobi Victor Molife was shot and killed in the early hours of 12 September 2022 in eThekwini. ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele confirmed the incident, saying a formal statement would follow after investigations were concluded.

