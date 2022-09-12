An African National Congress councillor from KwaZulu-Natal has been gunned down

Mngobeni Victor Molife was the councillor for ward 99 in the eThekwini municipality

The ANC in KZN confirmed Molife's murder and released a statement saying more details will be released as the story develops

KWAZULU-NATAL - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor was shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) during the early hours of Monday morning, 12 September.

The Ward 99 councilman for eThekwini, Mngobi Victor Molife, was fatally shot on Monday, 12 September. Image: Sithembiso Sterablehh Ncanana

Source: Facebook

The ANC in KZN confirmed that Mngobi Victor Molife, the councillor for ward 99 in eThekwini, was gunned down in the early hours of Monday morning, News24 reports.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Majika Mndebele said:

"The councillor was shot and killed. We will be issuing a statement shortly with more details."

This is a developing story, TimeLIVE reported.

South Africans weigh in on the murder of the ANC councillor

Some South Africans believe Molife's murder was politically motivated and resulted from being an ANC member in KZN.

Here are some comments:

@bthsmart commented:

"Sad - but lets face it, ANC KZN is pure gangsterism. Its like becoming a taxi boss - you know what you're letting yourself in for."

@ELVIS_KGALANE said:

"It has started. We only few months to December let's get used to it this is MyAnc more might be on the list."

@B_Samketi added:

"KZN is a political mess"

@rcandy16 claimed

"This city and province is ridiculous. This is what happens when you let thugs infiltrate the organisation."

@__Nasha_ suggested:

"KZN should be given independence, the amount of councillors killed, politicians in general are insanely terrifying."

@Raymond43384026 speculated:

"ANC democracy in action. Now we know why the ANC leaders have these gazillions of security personal .. not to protect them from the opposition but protection from their own. Viva!"

