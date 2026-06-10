An illegal Zimbabwean national was discovered living inside a high-voltage power station in South Africa, with a bed, a kitchen, and bags of what appeared to be muti. A Twitter video shared by @PSAFLIVE on 9 June 2026 sent Mzansi into a frenzy.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the man picking up his belongings after he was discovered. Images: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

The man had allegedly been operating as a sangoma inside the live electrical facility. Nobody had detected his presence until the footage surfaced and went viral online.

South Africans were stunned that someone could set up an entire living space inside such a dangerous facility. The discovery immediately raised questions about how often municipalities actually inspect their own infrastructure.

Mzansi has had enough

The timing made the outrage even sharper. South Africa was already in the middle of a heated national conversation about illegal foreign nationals, with a march setting a 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave.

People online pointed out that the man reportedly owns land back in Zimbabwe. Many could not understand why he would risk his life living inside a live power station in a foreign country.

Others said the incident proved that foreign nationals do whatever they want because they know the government will not act. Residents argued that raising these concerns always gets unfairly labelled as xenophobia.

For many South Africans, this was not just about one man. It was about a government that keeps failing to protect and maintain the country’s public infrastructure.

Watch the video below:

More about illegal migrants in SA

About 500 Nigerian nationals will be evacuated on 10 June 2026 as the Nigerian government commences its evacuation plan for its citizens.

The international transit corridor via Zimbabwe and Mozambique is being utilized to return displaced individuals to Malawi.

The Western Cape ward councillor for Kleinmond, Grant Cohen, said many immigrants seeking shelter from recent anti-immigrant protests are in South Africa legally.

Source: Briefly News