KLEINMOND, WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape ward councillor for Kleinmond, Grant Cohen, said many immigrants seeking shelter from recent anti-immigrant protests are in South Africa legally. He spoke after a wave of xenophobic violence forced immigrants to flee their homes and hide in local town halls and mountains across several coastal towns.

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Foreigners fled to mountains after they were warned. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Cohen spoke regarding the situation in Kleinmond, where immigration authorities recently visited to check local businesses and restaurants for undocumented workers. Cohen defended the affected families, noting that children who had been attending school in Kleinmond now want to leave South Africa because of intimidation and fear. He stated that residents should not take things into their own hands.

Grant Cohen defends legal immigrants

Cohen said that many displaced people are regularized and should not face intimidation. He said that immigrants are often blamed for high unemployment and crime, which triggers recurring xenophobic attacks. The ward councillor said that innocent families are being targeted despite complying with immigration regulations.

Cohen said the local municipality is trying to manage the crisis, adding that while the national government views the challenge of migration, local communities must maintain order. He stated that about 100 immigrants are currently at the Kleinmond town hall, with some hoping to join voluntary repatriation programmes set up by their respective governments. This follows reports from Mozambique stating that five citizens were killed in attacks in Mossel Bay.

Source: Briefly News