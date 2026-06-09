A South African expat living in Wisconsin spotted a Tesla Cybertruck in Texas on 6 June 2026, and its number plate stopped Mzansi in its tracks. Jen Elliott, originally from Midrand, Gauteng, shared a photo of the plate that read “I-GATVOL”, and South Africans had plenty to say about it.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The pciture shared on Facebook by Jen Elliott. Image: Jen Elliott

Source: Facebook

The Texas plate, registered in the Lone Star State, carried the very Afrikaans message loud and proud on an American road. Elliott said she wished she could have waved at the driver, but they went in different directions before she got the chance.

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans back home quickly recognised the slang and flooded the comments section. The reactions ranged from sharp-tongued humour to genuine curiosity about who was behind the wheel.

One person questioned why someone would put such a personalised plate on that particular car. Others wondered whether the driver had already grown tired of life in America too.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some commenters took note of just how many South Africans seem to be living in Texas these days. The Lone Star State has become something of a second home for many South African expats in recent years.

One commenter could not help but point out the irony of the plate being on a Tesla, a brand founded by South African-born Elon Musk. Musk, who grew up in Pretoria, would almost certainly understand exactly what the plate means.

See the Facebook post below:

More stories involving Cybertrucks

A TikTok video showed a Tesla car model making its way on a South African road in a major city.

A vehicle “test” in Texas quickly escalated into a situation that drew police attention and an arrest.

A futuristic Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on Mzansi roads, sparking a massive debate among local enthusiasts and commuters.

Source: Briefly News