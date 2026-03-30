A futuristic Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on Mzansi roads, sparking a massive debate among local enthusiasts and commuters

The clip was shared by a local publication on Facebook, where it went viral across various social media platforms

Social media users were divided over the vehicle, with some mocking its unusual design, while others praised its ability to bypass rising petrol prices

South Africans were left rubbing their eyes after a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck was seen cruising in the Mother City. Image: @cyberlocos

Source: TikTok

South Africans were stunned when Elon Musk's genius creation, the Tesla Cybertruck, navigated the streets of South Africa.

The sighting, which feels like something out of a sci-fi movie, was first shared on Facebook by The South African on 28 March 2026. It gained massive views and triggered a wave of comments from curious citizens.

The scenic coastal strip of Camps Bay felt like a sci-fi movie set this week after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen navigating the Mother City’s streets. The car is reportedly owned by Cyberlocos, adventurous friends Bernie and Alex.

Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Camps Bay

The two friends are currently in Mzansi as part of their high-profile African tour with the futuristic truck. Bernie and Alex are in the country as part of a high-profile mission. Facebook account The South African shared that the duo is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by visiting the most countries around the globe in a Cybertruck.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA responds with mixed views

The post triggered a wave of comments from viewers who were divided over the truck’s appearance. Many viewers were not impressed by the car’s aesthetics. Critics compared the car to a DIY project. Others, however, defended the truck, noting that its non-use of petrol is a win given the current global conflict in the Middle East. Supporters praised the Cyberlocos team for their dedication to electric travel. Jokers in the comments noted they would endure the ugly look just to never pay for fuel again.

Many viewers were unimpressed with the car’s aesthetics. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Lance Hilliard-Lomas shared:

"The car and owners are staying in our estate in Durbanville for 2 weeks. Amazing vehicle!"

User @Kwena Manamela commented:

"I saw it three weeks ago in Mitmak, Pretoria North. I can say that the car is interesting in real life. I loved it."

User @Norton Van Deventer added:

"Not affected by the fuel price and made by a South African. A win is a win."

User @Zavi Mgema said:

"Fit well with them, they think SA is a state in America they they also think Trump will save them equally. Soon their children will work as cashiers at Pick'n Pay like everybody else."

User @Riaan Smit shared:

"Ugliest thing on the road, no matter who owns it."

User @Janine Filmer commented:

"I was visiting family in Texas earlier this month and saw a couple of these. They are actually even uglier than they look in pictures."

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Source: Briefly News