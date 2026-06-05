Nigeria has made a decision regarding its citizens in South Africa amid the ongoing tensions against illegal immigrants

The governments of Ghana, Malawi, and Mozambique have repatriated their citizens amid the ongoing demonstrations

South Africans weighed in on the government's decision, but many felt as if the Nigerian officials could have done more

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nigeria will repatriate its citizens from South Africa. Image: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ABUJA – Nigeria is the latest African country to make the decision to repatriate its citizens from South Africa.

The Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday, 05 June 2026, that it was planning to repatriate more than 1,000 of its nationals from the country. The decision comes amid rising anti-illegal immigration tensions in South Africa.

The governments of Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique have already repatriated some of their citizens, as undocumented foreigners have been given until 30 June 2026 to leave the country.

Nigeria begins voluntary repatriation screenings

Speaking to AFP about the decision, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said that screening for the voluntary repatriation had started on Thursday, 4 June 2026.

Ebienfa also confirmed that while a total figure was not yet determined, they expected over 1,000 people to be repatriated.

The country’s High Commission in Pretoria also explained that it negotiated with South African authorities to ensure that those with ‘immigration-related offences’ could be allowed to leave on the repatriation flights rather than be detained.

Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria confirmed that screenings for voluntary repatriation had begun. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

South Africans are not impressed with the numbers

While social media users welcomed the news, many expressed dismay that only 1,000 people were leaving.

Jason Arends suggested:

“All Nigerians must go. Ghanaians can stay; they are not cruel.”

Chev Chelios exclaimed:

“Not enough.”

Nolwandle Nolly Msholozi asked:

“Out of millions? Anyway, they'll be back before Christmas.”

Yollex Mwelase said:

“That's too little. There are millions that must go.”

Art Bishop agreed:

“The number is still too little. There should be millions.”

Nomthi Ntombifuthi KaMalinga Ndumo added:

“That number is too litte. That's Point Road, qha.”

Josh Man exclaimed:

“1,000 is not enough.”

Nomthandazo Nkosi KaDlamini stated:

“Only 1,000 out of millions.”

Neale Fortaine claimed:

“Another drop in the ocean. Furthermore, they are evacuating people with papers, who are not the problem. Those people are all taking free travel home only to return at the end of the month when their leave is done.”

Yarmi Lennon asked:

“What about the other million left? What must happen with them?”

Other stories about African goverments evacuating their citizens

Briefly News has covered several stories of other African nations repatriating their citizens.

The Ghanaian government welcomed the 300 citizens who arrived in Accra after leaving South Africa.

The Malawian government organised a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa.

The Border Management Authority confirmed that 933 Mozambican nationals departed the country on 3 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News