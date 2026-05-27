Ghanaians Land in Accra After Evacuation From South Africa
GHANA— The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said Ghana would ensure the safety of its citizens abroad during international crises. He spoke after an Ethiopian Airlines flight carrying evacuated Ghanaian nationals from South Africa landed at Kotoka International Airport.
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According to a video Ablakwa posted on his X account, Ablakwa spoke at the airport terminal in Accra on 27 May 2026, where government officials received the returnees. Ablakwa welcomed the citizens and said that the state intervention was not a favour but a constitutional mandate, which prioritises citizens.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomes Ghanaian nationals
Ablakwa said that his ministry would always support Ghanaians. He said that citizens were protected by their fundamental right to national protection. The sector minister said that Ghana respects human dignity and protects its people. Ablakwa said that the evacuation is aligned with the national diaspora policy and added that while geopolitical tensions created logistics challenges during the repatriation process, the government remains resolute in its commitment to citizens.
The Director of Diaspora Affairs, Akwasi Awua Ababio, stated that the state would provide psychological support. He spoke alongside health personnel who conducted medical screenings for the arrivals. Ababio defended the state response and said the operation proved national capabilities.
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He said that the administration remains committed to safety. The director said that state agencies collaborated effectively to manage the emergency. He added that the state remains focused on ensuring welfare.
View the tweet on X here:
Most of the Ghanaians leaving SA were illegal foreigners
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a large portion of the Ghanaians who left South Africa did not have the paperwork necessary to be in the country. Only 10 were in the country legally.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za