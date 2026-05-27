GHANA— The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said Ghana would ensure the safety of its citizens abroad during international crises. He spoke after an Ethiopian Airlines flight carrying evacuated Ghanaian nationals from South Africa landed at Kotoka International Airport.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghanaian government welcomed citizens who left South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a video Ablakwa posted on his X account, Ablakwa spoke at the airport terminal in Accra on 27 May 2026, where government officials received the returnees. Ablakwa welcomed the citizens and said that the state intervention was not a favour but a constitutional mandate, which prioritises citizens.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomes Ghanaian nationals

Ablakwa said that his ministry would always support Ghanaians. He said that citizens were protected by their fundamental right to national protection. The sector minister said that Ghana respects human dignity and protects its people. Ablakwa said that the evacuation is aligned with the national diaspora policy and added that while geopolitical tensions created logistics challenges during the repatriation process, the government remains resolute in its commitment to citizens.

The Director of Diaspora Affairs, Akwasi Awua Ababio, stated that the state would provide psychological support. He spoke alongside health personnel who conducted medical screenings for the arrivals. Ababio defended the state response and said the operation proved national capabilities.

He said that the administration remains committed to safety. The director said that state agencies collaborated effectively to manage the emergency. He added that the state remains focused on ensuring welfare.

View the tweet on X here:

Most of the Ghanaians leaving SA were illegal foreigners

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a large portion of the Ghanaians who left South Africa did not have the paperwork necessary to be in the country. Only 10 were in the country legally.

Source: Briefly News