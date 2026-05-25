KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli weighed in on the recent demonstrations against foreign nationals in the country

The premier of the province also addresses claims that the demonstrations, which started in KZN, were xenophobic in nature

South Africans took to social media to praise Ntuli's stance, while sharing their thoughts on the recent protests across the country

KZN Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, warned that those employing illegal foreign nationals would be arrested as well. Image: @channelafrica1

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Thamsanqa Ntuli is earning praise online for his stance on employers that hire illegal foreign nationals.

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier issued a stern warning to locals and businesses who do so, saying that they would be dealt with. Ntuli’s comments come as protests against illegal immigration rage on across the country.

Numerous demonstrations have taken place across the country of late, as citizens demand that illegal foreign nationals leave South Africa.

Ntuli issues a warning to employers

Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Day commemoration in Durban on Monday, 25 May 2026, Ntuli warned that those who provided accommodation and employment to illegal immigrants would be arrested.

”As we celebrate Africa Day, we must warn locals and businesses that accommodate illegal foreigners in their private properties that it is a crime to hire an illegal foreigner in their businesses.

“Police will arrest the foreigners together with local employers for contravention of the Immigration Act,” he said.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, met to discuss the demonstrations in the province. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Ntuli dismisses assertions that protests are xenophobic

The premier also reiterated that the protests taking place were xenophobic, but instead directed at illegal immigrants who are undocumented.

Ntuli and senior provincial leaders recently met with March and March organisers in Durban over concerns about the ongoing protests.

Several African countries have expressed concern about the demonstrations in the. Ghana, in particular, has criticised it and formally requested that xenophobic attacks in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the African Union’s (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Summit.

A South African woman living in Ghana also spoke out against the situation, saying it should not be confused with patriotism. The Ghanaian government has since made moves to evacuate its citizens from the country.

South Africans praise Ntuli

Many social media users praised the KZN Premier for his stance, as others weighed in on the situation surrounding illegal immigration.

Benjamin Msimanga stated:

“You can go all over the world to work, or school, etc, but with proper, valid, lawful documents.”

Noah Emmanuel Kekana said:

“KZN will remain the only province that will be clean and take care of its people.”

Simbongile James agreed:

“KZN is the only province with a backbone. Salute on that.”

Mavela Mthethwa exclaimed:

“My hard-working premier.”

Showin Shanmoogam said:

“Well done.”

David Seopa suggested:

“It should happen across the whole country.”

Bright Dlamini suggested:

“How about you arrest those who take bribes to let them in the country?”

Mimpo Phaahla exclaimed:

“South Africa belongs to us South Africans. No one else.”

Cyril Ramaphosa promises to prioritise illegal immigration problem

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed illegal immigration and border security at the centre of the government’s agenda.

Briefly News reported that the president announced a series of interventions during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Ramaphosa said illegal immigration continues to pose a threat to South Africa’s security, stability and economic progress.

Source: Briefly News