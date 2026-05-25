Social media is buzzing following the reports that Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku had broken up with his wife, Amahle Gasela

The couple has allegedly been going through a rough patch, with online users convinced that Amahle had finally "chosen her peace"

This comes after Sbindi's mom revealed that she was excluded from Amahle's lobola preparations and thus, she did not recognise her as her daughter-in-law

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Gasela allegedly ended their marriage just months after welcoming their child. Images: sbindi_mseleku, amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

The Mseleku family drama is once again trending on social media following the rumours that Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku and his wife, Amahle Gasela, had broken up.

The Sunday gossip on X (formerly Twitter) was sizzling on 24 May 2026 when online users speculated that the young couple, who got married in mid-2025 and welcomed their first child together months later, had called it quits, with no official reason as to what led to the alleged break-up. However, netizens speculated on what could be the cause.

According to a screenshot shared by Nombu_Sodi, one of the reasons that led the couple to drift apart was Sbindi's mother, Nokukhanya "MaYeni"'s alleged disapproval of his wife.

"Mayeni's supposed disapproval of Amahle, leading Amahle to feel unwelcome."

This stems from MaYeni's tearful remarks on Uthando Nesthembu, where she revealed that her son and husband, Musa, had excluded her from the lobola preparations for Sbindi and Amahle. The reality TV star emphasised that she can't acknowledge a daughter-in-law whom she was not formally introduced to.

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle have allegedly broken up. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, speculation suggests that Amahle may be feeling isolated as her husband allegedly focuses most of his attention on her sister wife, Tirelo Kale. It is believed that despite the trio often bonding and displaying unity within their polygamous household, things might not be as rosy behind closed doors. Netizens have pointed out that balancing a polygamous marriage at such a young age comes with immense emotional pressure, and the alleged favouritism may have taken a toll on Amahle.

Meanwhile, several users went further by speculating that Amahle's recent social media activity suggested that she had either emotionally checked out of her marriage or had in fact left Sbindi.

The scandal comes after Uthando Nesthembu came to an end, with several users convinced that the Mselekus were using the couple's relationship to build anticipation for the show's spinoff, Izingane Zesthembu.

See the post about Mpumelelo and Amahle's alleged break-up below.

Social media reacts to Mpumelelo and Amahle's alleged break-up

The news brought relief to many people online who believed that Amahle "deserved more."

jerajessie2603 said:

"She did right, she is too young to be with a man who has kids all over."

Msprettygirly wrote:

"Amahle is young and deserves so much better than Sbindi and his mini-sthembu. Plus Tirelo is in charge there by Mzumbe and looking at her relationship with MaYeni, Mahle was gonna be the third wheel."

Mfundos_dan encouraged Amahle:

"You deserve better, baby girl. Choose yourself always."

Mzansi weighed in on the rumours that Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Gasela had broken up. Images: amahle_mgazi, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others weren't convinced by the rumours; instead, they speculated that the drama was orchestrated to build up to the return of Izingane Zesthembu.

some_girlTN said:

"I'm not falling for this. They're creating hype for the show. Amahle seems like MaNgwabe, always threatening to leave but never does. Tirelo too."

londypearl was not buying it:

"This is a promo for izingane zesthembu. If you know exactly where Amahle was born, you’d know that she’s never leaving her man."

CubOfALioness1 wrote:

"Thanxma Productions is great at creating drama and suspense for their upcoming shows. They get us talking long before the show airs. Mayeni accepted her! There are videos of her family at Mayeni's house, dancing with her kids. Her aunt and Mayeni attended a Mother's Day event in Oshabeni."

Tirelo Kale bonds with MaYeni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Tirelo Kale and Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku spending quality time together.

The pair's sweet bond warmed hearts and left fans gushing over their natural beauty and apparent mother-daughter relationship.

Source: Briefly News