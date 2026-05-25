Popular reality TV star and podcaster Mel Viljoen recently spoke to the media after she was freed from prison

Mrs Viljoen trended on social media in March 2026, when she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were nabbed for shoplifting

South Africans on social media commented on Mel's freedom and her relationship with Peet

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Reality TV Star Mel Viljoen Breaks her Silence After Release from Prison

Source: UGC

YouTuber and businesswoman Mel Viljoen has broken her silence since she was released from a US prison on Thursday evening, 21 May 2026.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV star recently surprised the internet when she was granted permission to leave the USA.

Social media user @Miz_Ruraltarain shared a previous video on her X account in March 2026 of the Viljoens at Starbucks.

Mrs Viljoen revealed to Rapport on Sunday, 24 May 2026, that the first thing she did after her release was to get a Starbucks coffee, her hair and nails done.

"When I stood in Starbucks, I completely forgot to buy food. I just laughed! I'm not used to having options," said Mel Viljoen.

The publication added on Monday, 25 May 2026, that Mel Viljoen walked away from the US Agency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s Aurora Detention Center in Denver on Thursday night, 21 May 2026, with just her phone, one set of clothes, a few thousand dollars, and her bank card.

The YouTuber also shared that she will wait for her husband's release from prison.

South Africans comment on Mel's release

Marietjie van der Merwe said:

"How and with what is she surviving now while she waits for him?"

Ida Von Wielligh DeBeer reacted:

"It's the right thing to do, wait for him, you took on the balls together."

Morné Laubscher commented:

"Yes, wait for your fellow crook, you are, after all, so together in everything. Come and take your pack also, and stay together here in SA."

Mariska Smith responded:

"I don't understand now what happened to the charges? Is she free like a bird now, or are the complaints still standing?"

Ansie Fourie wrote:

"Everyone is lying with her. Then she is in the Potties. Remember, if you can lie, you can steal, and if you can steal, you can commit murder. Enjoy your friend."

Marika Smit commented:

"We are really not interested in flour or peet anymore. They can do whatever they want and put in jail wherever they want or whatever. Just keep on advertising this as news."

Lettie Pretorius asked:

"Now, where do they get money for Starbucks, nails, and hair?"

Reality TV Star Mel Viljoen Breaks her Silence After Release from Prison

Source: Twitter

Mel and Piet Viljoen claim they're fed dog food in a USA prison, SA reacts: "Be grateful"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that YouTubers Mel and Peet Viljoen broke their silence about being held in a US prison.

According to media reports, the Viljoens spoke to a media outlet in South Africa while being held captive in America.

South Africans on social media did not pity the Viljoens' living conditions and commented on their situation on Friday, 15 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News