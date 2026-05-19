On Monday, 18 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo showcased his impressive driveway in a viral video shared on Twitter

Social media users reacted humorously to Dhlomo's luxurious living space and maintenance

Details about Dhlomo's lavish property include a 450-meter driveway and a multi-sport outdoor court

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Sizwe Dhlomo showed off his driveway in a viral video. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Renowned TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has once again proven his wealth by showing off his driveway. A video of him driving his Mercedes-Benz along his well-lit, long driveway with manicured lawns on either side left social media users gushing.

On Monday, 18 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a short clip. In the video, the former MTV presenter was driving along his driveway, which social media users have previously praised. The post was captioned:

“Good morning!”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's massive driveway

The post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some jokingly claimed the video was evidence that Sizwe Dhlomo is richer than a businessman who previously trended for getting cosy with singer Babalawa M. Others shared how little Sizwe Dhlomo pays to Eskom for electricity despite having a well-lit driveway.

Here are some of the comments:

@CecilephraimSA joked:

“Good morning 🙏🏽 have a great week ahead. May the Lord bless me with a long driveway like yours. 🙏🏽 Amen.”

@t_maratahelele remarked:

“People can run the Comrades marathon in your yard 🙌🏾”

@Tebzar_M said:

“I’m more inspired by maintenance than anything. The grass is cut, the pavement is clean, and all the lights are on👌🏽”

@PhunyukaBamphet replied:

“Dude, how far is the gate? You have your own highway and lighting? That illuminates better than municipal infrastructure.”

@Doobie_ZAR joked:

“These rappers are sleeping on content, just make a track called Sizwe’s Driveway 🤣”

@SBUdaPRO said:

“I thought, let me jog my physics memory: Seeing that the speed kept increasing, we will work on the average of our 22km/hr and the time of 27 seconds. If we convert 22km/hr to m/s, we get 6.11m/s then distance is speed x time = 6.11m/s x 27 = 164.97m ivideo iphela usaqhubeka.”

South Africans reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo’s driveway. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Where does Sizwe Dhlomo live?

Sizwe Dhlomo has kept details about his residence a secret. Apart from flexing his lavish living surroundings, the Kaya FM host has never shared the inside of his house except for his recently constructed state-of-the-art studio.

The famous driveway is rumoured to be 450 meters. He previously shared pictures of his multi-sport outdoor court, which was recently constructed on his property. The court features blue and red surfacing with yellow and white markings, and is suitable for tennis, basketball, and many other sports.

Inside Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home in Amanzimtoti

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously shared pictures showing the inside of the house Sizwe Dhlomo grew up in.

This was after the four-bedroom townhouse in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, was listed for sale for a whopping R1.6 million.

Source: Briefly News