Sizwe Dhlomo recently gave people a closer look at how perfectly manicured his KZN residence is

The media personality posted a video of himself driving his luxury car through his lavish property

People shared their reactions to how stunning Sizwe Dhlomo's estate was, and many were in awe of its size

Sizwe Dhlomo posted a clearer look at where he lives. The radio host slowly drove through a stunning section of the outside of his home.

The clip of Sizwe Dhlomo's residence received a quarter of a million views on X, and many people were fascinated by his yard. Online users discussed their impressions of his property.

On 5 June 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo posted a video driving his Mercedes-Benz. He recorded his perfectly manicured driveway with a variety of foliage. The neatly cut lawn was perfectly littered with shrubs and trees of varying sizes. The driveway stretched, showing green, lush grounds as far as the camera could capture.

Where does Sizwe Dhlomo live?

Sizwe Dhlomo is no stranger to flexing his lavish living surroundings. Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo lives in a mysterious estate and has a rumoured 450-meter driveway. The luxury living grounds are rumoured to house lakes and lush grounds. Sizwe's love for showing off his immaculately maintained yard has only given the public a vague idea of his residence.

SA admires Sizwe Dhlomo's driveway

Many people commented on how long the driveway looks in the clip. Online users were gushing over the snippet showing more of his luxury estate. Watch the video Sizwe shared below:

@OhFlipItsVuyo said:

"Your grandad’s money was really long man."

@Yelokid admired Sizwe's driveway:

"Some people buy stands others buy the entire province congrats on your big beautiful province brada."

@MalumeJabulani commented:

"Your car can get to gear four while you still in the yard. I can’t get to gear 2 😭😭😭"

@alangceshe was blown away by Sizwe's driveway:

"Dreams only money can buy😢"

@Jabu47177099 added:

"God bless you Sizwe bro we look up to you. Never doubt that even on your worst days. ""

@Benzo_Ndlovu wrote:

"Sizwe once said the distance from his gate to his house is 500m 😭😭"

@Zack_here was in awe:

"Your driveway is longer than some streets ko Tembisa, Protea Glen, Langa and and and. 🤭🤭🤣🤣 "

@new_vic_ remarked:

"Monthly maintenance for your yard is someone else’s yearly salary… this life 😩😂"

