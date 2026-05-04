A man’s explanation about crocodile behaviour helped clear up confusion around how authorities identified an animal linked to a fatal incident

After many questioned how police tracked a specific crocodile, a new perspective offered insight into how these animals behave after feeding

The case sparked curiosity online, with many turning to expert opinions to better understand how investigators narrowed down their search

A tragic incident involving a crocodile left many people with more questions than answers. One detail stood out about how authorities were able to identify a specific animal in a vast body of water.

The visual showed a crocodile being airlifted. Image: @zoa0798367547.com

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @zoa0798367547.com on 3 May 2026 in Sekhukhune showed a man offering an explanation that caught the attention of many online. Drawing from his experience in the water industry, he addressed a question that had been widely asked: how police were able to identify the exact crocodile linked to a fatal incident.

According to the man, crocodiles behave in a way that makes them easier to track after an attack. He explained that, much like large snakes, crocodiles tend to remain in the same area after feeding. This means that once they consume prey, they often stay nearby for several days while digesting, rather than moving long distances immediately.

User @zoa0798367547.com's explanation aligned with details shared by the South African Police Service during an investigation involving a missing businessman. The case unfolded near the Komati River, close to Komatipoort, where authorities had been searching for the man after his vehicle was discovered abandoned at a low-lying bridge.

Explanation shed light on crocodile tracking process

Search teams, including emergency services, reportedly monitored a crocodile in the same location over several days. The animal was first spotted from a helicopter and later tracked using drone technology, with officials noting that it remained in the same area consistently. This behaviour raised strong suspicion that it was linked to the disappearance.

After confirming its location, authorities carried out an operation to remove the crocodile from the water. A post-mortem examination later revealed human remains inside the animal, along with multiple items such as footwear. Investigators explained that while organic material is digested, items like plastic shoes remain intact, which is why they were found.

The discovery also raised further questions, as several pairs of shoes were recovered, suggesting the possibility that the crocodile may have consumed more than one victim over time. While DNA testing was expected to confirm the identity of the remains, the case highlighted both the dangers of crocodile-inhabited waters and the methods used by authorities to track such animals.

The screenshot on the left captured the man giving his expertise on how crocodiles behave. Image: Image: @zoa0798367547.com

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi appreciates brief explanation

Matsobane Ike Letoaba added:

“I learned something very important.”

NancyM said:

“Now we understand, thank you.”

Ndazo M commented:

"I honestly didn’t know, thank you.”

kgaokgauki said:

“Thanks for the important information, I was surprised before.”

D88 added:

“Thanks brother for your advice.”

234 said:

“At least I learned something new today.”

Balozwi Holdings commented:

“You should educate us more about this.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to crocodiles

A crocodile suspected of attacking a missing 59-year-old Gauteng businessman was euthanised and dramatically airlifted from the Komati River in Komatipoort.

Mpumalanga authorities reported that the case of a man who was missing in Komatipoort, but the mystery came to a grim end.

A crocodile was found on the beach at Happy Wanderers resort in Kelso, and left people and social media completely stunned by the unusual discovery.

Source: Briefly News