“Don’t Take All the Credit”: Pastor Mboro Speaks Out After Mazwi Kubheka Returns Home
- Pastor Mboro addressed his congregation after Mazwi Kubheka’s return, reflecting on the role of prayer during the tense period of his disappearance
- The safe return of a missing Vosloorus businessman sparked relief, with different voices sharing what they believe contributed to the outcome
- After weeks of uncertainty, the case took a turn as the missing man returned, prompting conversations about faith, community action, and recovery
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Moments of relief often follow long periods of uncertainty, especially when a loved one finally makes it back home. For families and communities, such returns bring both joy and unanswered questions. In situations like these, different voices emerge, each reflecting on what may have contributed to the outcome.
A video shared by @mboro_moporo on 3 May 2026 showed Pastor Mboro addressing his congregation following the return of Mazwi Kubheka. Speaking from his church, he explained that the family and community had called on him to pray during the difficult period of Kubheka’s disappearance.
Kubheka, a 27-year-old businessman from Vosloorus, had been missing for nearly a month before he was found safe. According to reports, he presented himself at the local police station on the night of 2 May 2026 after being dropped off near Carnival City. His disappearance had sparked widespread concern and mobilisation within the community.
During his address, Pastor Mboro spoke about the role of prayer and spiritual intervention, suggesting that collective faith played a part in Kubheka’s return. He had previously been involved in efforts surrounding the case, including visiting the family and joining community members in calling for Kubheka’s safe return.
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The case is believed to be linked to a dispute over a spaza shop, with allegations that Kubheka had been targeted after refusing to give up control of his business. His disappearance led to protests and growing pressure on authorities, with community members demanding answers and action.
Has Mazwi Kubheka been found?
Authorities confirmed that Kubheka was found alive, but concerns remain about his condition. Family members have indicated that he appeared traumatised and not fully himself following the ordeal. He was expected to undergo a medical evaluation as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his kidnapping.
While the investigation is still ongoing, the focus for many has shifted to his recovery. At the same time, voices like Pastor Mboro’s have added another layer to the story, reflecting how communities often turn to both action and faith during times of crisis.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi react to Mboro's claims
Thembelani reacted:
“I knew this pastor is powerful, viva Mboro. 🙌”
Hali shared:
“I saw your faith on the ground and knew they would be found.”
Makhumalo said:
“Nkulunkulu akubusise, you are a true pastor.”
Dreamwalker added:
“Thank you again for the support, much appreciated. 🙏”
Alsweetanompucuko said:
“Thanks, Pastor Mboro, we saw.”
Sile praised:
“This is true leadership, a real community man.”
Ladybongs wrote:
“Thanks, prophet, for always putting God first. 🙏”
Siphodimpane joked:
“You brought him back and took the credit. 😂😂”
User3748442947246 expressed:
“Mboro, I’m not your fan, but when I see you with the community, I respect you.”
Mandla Jerry Sibiya said:
“I really wish to meet you personally, pastor. Thank you for your support.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about Pastor Mboro
- MacG, on his Podcast and Chill YouTube channel, discussed the controversy of fake pastors with actress Dawn Thandeka King.
- Paseka Motsoeneng aka Pastor Mboro and his bodyguard have been released from custody after the court gave them bail.
- Pastor Mboro alleged that he was there for MacG when he was going through a difficult time following their interview on Podcast and Chill.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za