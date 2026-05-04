Pastor Mboro addressed his congregation after Mazwi Kubheka’s return, reflecting on the role of prayer during the tense period of his disappearance

The safe return of a missing Vosloorus businessman sparked relief, with different voices sharing what they believe contributed to the outcome

After weeks of uncertainty, the case took a turn as the missing man returned, prompting conversations about faith, community action, and recovery

Moments of relief often follow long periods of uncertainty, especially when a loved one finally makes it back home. For families and communities, such returns bring both joy and unanswered questions. In situations like these, different voices emerge, each reflecting on what may have contributed to the outcome.

The picture on the right showed a missing person's posted of Mazwi before being found. Image: Jabulile Mbatha, pastor mboro

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @mboro_moporo on 3 May 2026 showed Pastor Mboro addressing his congregation following the return of Mazwi Kubheka. Speaking from his church, he explained that the family and community had called on him to pray during the difficult period of Kubheka’s disappearance.

Kubheka, a 27-year-old businessman from Vosloorus, had been missing for nearly a month before he was found safe. According to reports, he presented himself at the local police station on the night of 2 May 2026 after being dropped off near Carnival City. His disappearance had sparked widespread concern and mobilisation within the community.

During his address, Pastor Mboro spoke about the role of prayer and spiritual intervention, suggesting that collective faith played a part in Kubheka’s return. He had previously been involved in efforts surrounding the case, including visiting the family and joining community members in calling for Kubheka’s safe return.

The case is believed to be linked to a dispute over a spaza shop, with allegations that Kubheka had been targeted after refusing to give up control of his business. His disappearance led to protests and growing pressure on authorities, with community members demanding answers and action.

Has Mazwi Kubheka been found?

Authorities confirmed that Kubheka was found alive, but concerns remain about his condition. Family members have indicated that he appeared traumatised and not fully himself following the ordeal. He was expected to undergo a medical evaluation as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his kidnapping.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the focus for many has shifted to his recovery. At the same time, voices like Pastor Mboro’s have added another layer to the story, reflecting how communities often turn to both action and faith during times of crisis.

The visual on the left showed Mboro discussing another case of a missing person. Image: @mboro_moporo

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi react to Mboro's claims

Thembelani reacted:

“I knew this pastor is powerful, viva Mboro. 🙌”

Hali shared:

“I saw your faith on the ground and knew they would be found.”

Makhumalo said:

“Nkulunkulu akubusise, you are a true pastor.”

Dreamwalker added:

“Thank you again for the support, much appreciated. 🙏”

Alsweetanompucuko said:

“Thanks, Pastor Mboro, we saw.”

Sile praised:

“This is true leadership, a real community man.”

Ladybongs wrote:

“Thanks, prophet, for always putting God first. 🙏”

Siphodimpane joked:

“You brought him back and took the credit. 😂😂”

User3748442947246 expressed:

“Mboro, I’m not your fan, but when I see you with the community, I respect you.”

Mandla Jerry Sibiya said:

“I really wish to meet you personally, pastor. Thank you for your support.”

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Source: Briefly News