Chiefs Legend Willard Katsande Quits Coaching Job in Zimbabwe Citing Broken Promises
- Willard Katsande’s first coaching role at Rangers FC in Zimbabwe has come to a sudden and unexpected end, raising questions about what unfolded behind the scenes
- What began as a promising new chapter at the Zimbabwean club a few weeks back quickly unravelled, with signs that all was not as it seemed
- Focus now shifts to his next move, as his long-term ambition to coach at the highest level remains firmly in sight
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Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has quit his first coaching job in Zimbabwe, citing broken promises, including unpaid wages and poor living conditions, less than two months after taking charge of Rangers FC. The resignation was confirmed on 30 April 2026 following a brief and troubled stint.
Katsande cites salary issues and poor conditions at Rangers FC
According to Soccer24, Katsande highlighted non-payment of his agreed salary as a major reason for stepping down. He indicated that he had not received remuneration since taking up the role, raising concerns about the club’s ability to meet its obligations.
He also pointed to unsuitable living conditions, which made it difficult for him to continue working effectively. These challenges, he explained in his resignation letter, ultimately forced him to walk away from the position despite his initial commitment.
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Tough start for Katsande at Rangers FC in Zimbabwe
Katsande was in charge for just seven matches in the Northern Region Division One League. During that time, he recorded one win, four draws, and two defeats.
The club currently sits in 18th position, just above the relegation zone. His appointment had initially been viewed as a major step in his transition into coaching, with expectations that his experience would help stabilise the side.
However, the off-field issues appear to have overshadowed any progress made on the pitch.
Katsande still targeting Kaizer Chiefs coaching role
When he was appointed in March 2026, Katsande expressed gratitude and optimism about the opportunity.
Posting on X, he said:
“Grateful to the opportunity being Head Coach. Glory to God, the journey starts now.”
The role marked his first official head coaching position after obtaining his CAF coaching badge in 2025.
He had previously worked within the technical team at Crystal Lake FC in South Africa and remains involved in youth development through his Kitoko Soccer School.
In earlier remarks about his ambitions, Katsande said:
“I want to give back to my country. Once I get my qualifications, I’m going to knock on the door… I want to coach Kaizer Chiefs too.”
His sudden resignation now leaves uncertainty over his next move. However, his long-term ambition remains clear, with Kaizer Chiefs firmly among the coaching roles he hopes to pursue in the future.
Peter Ndlovu pays tribute to Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo
Briefly News also reported that Zimbabwe legend Peter Ndlovu has paid tribute to Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana icon Doctor Khumalo.
This comes after Doctor Khumalo was honoured for his contributions to football and conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).