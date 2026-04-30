Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi is now at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war involving England and France

His strong performances in Ligue 1 have attracted fresh Premier League interest, , with a familiar coach involved

, The coming weeks could define his next chapter as clubs continue to circle, and no agreement has yet been reached between all parties

Former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Marshall Munetsi has emerged as a key transfer target ahead of the next window, with Nottingham Forest making a move that could disrupt his expected stay at Paris FC.

Paris FC's Zimbabwean midfielder #08 Marshall Munetsi is wanted by both the French club and English side Nottingham Forest. Image: Fred Tanneau

Source: Getty Images

Former Orlando Pirates star draws Premier League interest

Munetsi, who made his name in South Africa with Orlando Pirates, is once again attracting attention from England following his loan spell in France during the 2025/26 season.

Nottingham Forest have entered the race for his signature, with reports indicating that head coach Vitor Pereira is keen on a reunion. The Portuguese tactician previously signed Munetsi during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Foot Mercato states that Pereira is “actively pushing” for the move, while discussions have already begun with the player’s representatives. However, the publication notes that “nothing has been finalised” at this stage.

For South African football followers, Munetsi’s rise continues to resonate. His journey from the Premier Soccer League to Europe has kept him firmly on the radar of local fans.

Paris FC want to keep Munetsi after strong performances

Paris FC remain determined to secure the former Buccaneers midfielder on a permanent deal after his impressive loan spell in Ligue 1.

The Zimbabwe international scored four goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances, playing a key role in stabilising the team’s campaign. His impact has not gone unnoticed.

L’Équipe indicates that retaining Munetsi is among the club’s priorities after securing their top-flight status. The midfielder is also believed to be open to staying in Paris.

French journalist Santi Aouna shared on X:

“Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton are close to a principle agreement for Marshall Munetsi. However, the player’s priority remains Paris FC… but no discussions have been held with the capital club at this time.”

This lack of formal talks between Paris FC and Wolves could prove crucial as the transfer window approaches.

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi is wanted by both English side Nottingham Forest and French side Paris FC. Image: Valentine Chapuis

Source: Getty Images

South African interest grows as decision looms

Munetsi’s situation has sparked renewed interest in South Africa, where he previously featured for Orlando Pirates before moving abroad. His potential return to the Premier League is seen as another milestone for a player with strong PSL roots.

Soccer Laduma reports that the midfielder “has been handed a lifeline” to return to England’s top flight following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation in the 2025/26 season.

With multiple clubs involved and no agreement in place yet, the coming weeks are expected to determine his next destination.

At present, Munetsi faces a choice between continuing his journey in France or making a high-profile return to England.

Hugo Broos speaks on Thembinkosi Lorch's chances for Bafana Bafana

While Munetsi is getting good news, with multiple clubs wanting his services, the situation is different for Thembinkosi Lorch. Briefly News recently reported that, despite his good form, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder has not received any positive update from coach Hugo Broos.

The Bafana Bafana coach highlighted that, despite Lorch’s great form, he does not know how to accommodate him in the national team, as there are other players who play in the same position.

Source: Briefly News