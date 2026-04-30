A generational shift is looming within the Springboks as attention quietly turns to life after their iconic leader

A trusted figure has already stepped up in key moments, strengthening his case for the captaincy

Two seasoned forwards have emerged as strong alternatives, bringing authority, consistency and big-match presence

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a rugby analyst who said the next captain must balance experience with longevity to guide South Africa into a new era

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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will turn 35 this year, and his rugby career is gradually entering its twilight phase. With time catching up, attention is beginning to shift towards who could eventually take over the leadership role when he calls time on his international career.

Pieter-Steph du Toit (L) and Malcolm Marx talk during the South Africa Springboks captains run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

In October 2025, Kolisi joined the exclusive 100-Test club, a significant milestone that further highlighted his longevity in the game. However, it also brought into focus the reality of his advancing age. On several occasions last season, he was sidelined due to injury, and during those periods, Jesse Kriel stepped in as the stand-in captain.

Kolisi is not alone in approaching the latter stages of his career. Several senior Springboks, including Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, Faf de Klerk, Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux, are also nearing the end of their playing days.

Briefly News Sports takes a closer look at some of the leading candidates who could succeed the Zwide-born first black Test captain of South Africa.

Jesse Kriel leads Springboks captaincy conversation

Jesse Kriel appears to be the most natural successor based on recent selections. Having stepped in as captain multiple times in 2025, he has already earned the trust of head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Kriel led the Springboks in Kolisi’s absence against Italy and Australia. Notably, he also captained the side against New Zealand at Eden Park, even with Kolisi available in the squad, underlining the confidence placed in him by the coaching staff.

Currently 32, Kriel is expected to still be in peak physical condition at 33 when the 2027 Rugby World Cup takes place in Australia. His experience, composure and familiarity with leadership duties make him a strong frontrunner.

Damian de Allende,Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jesse Kriel pose with the trophy during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx and Pieter-Steph du Toit bring experience

Malcolm Marx is another compelling option following an outstanding 2025 season. He claimed both the World Rugby Player of the Year and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year awards, underlining his influence on the field.

With 87 caps to his name, Marx combines elite performance levels with vast experience. At 31, he remains in a strong age bracket and could realistically lead the team through another Rugby World Cup cycle. Pieter-Steph du Toit also brings undeniable leadership qualities and experience. While he is older than both Kriel and Marx, his work ethic, consistency and presence on the field make him a respected figure within the squad.

Du Toit has often assumed leadership responsibilities during matches through his performances and influence. However, by the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, he will be 35, which may limit his long-term prospects compared to the other candidates.

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Brighton Bafana said the decision would require a careful balance between continuity and long-term planning.

“The next captain cannot just be the best player in the team. He must be someone who understands the culture that has been built and can protect it while evolving,” Bafana explained.

He added that leadership within the current squad is already well distributed, which gives the coaching staff valuable options.

“What works in South Africa’s favour is that they have multiple leaders across different positions. The challenge is choosing someone who commands respect in the dressing room and can remain a consistent presence over the next four to five years,” he said.

Bafana also stressed the importance of adaptability in modern rugby leadership.

“The international game is constantly evolving, both tactically and mentally. The next Springboks captain must be adaptable, composed under pressure and able to make critical decisions in high-stakes moments,” he added.

Eddie Jones receives praise from Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus offered strong praise for former England coach Eddie Jones, who is currently in charge of Japan’s rugby union team, following his outspoken comments on World Rugby’s scheduling decisions.

Source: Briefly News