Oswin Appollis has come out to address the buzz around him being named the best player in the Premier Soccer League this season

The former Polokwane City forward and his Orlando Pirates teammate, Relebohile Mofokeng, are frontrunners for the award this season

The South African internation, during his address, disclosed what his main priority is before the 2025-26 season comes to an end

Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis has broken his silence concerning speculations surrounding him being named the Footballer of the Season in the Premier Soccer League this campaign.

Oswin Appollis rated as one of the best players in the Betway Premiership this season. Photo: Oswin Appollis

Source: Instagram

The South African international is rated among the best players in the Betway Premiership this season, alongside his Orlando Pirates teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, and with five games remaining in the league, one of them is certain to win the award at the end of the campaign.

The Bafana Bafana star joined the Soweto giants in the summer, and his debut season has been spectacular. He has been an important player for Abdeslam Ouaddou, helping the French-Moroccan tactician secure two trophies in his debut season.

The former Polokwane City forward has won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup since joining the Soweto giants, and could still end the season with the Betway Premiership title as they are still in the race to win it.

Appollis' stats this season

Appollis has also been influential in Orlando Pirates' league push, contributing to 14 goals, with only Mofokeng, Sede Junior Dion, and Iqraam Rayners registering better numbers than him so far.

He produced top performance in the MTN8 final, while also being impressive in the CAF Champions League preliminary stages for the Sea Robbers.

As the season nears its conclusion, attention has shifted toward individual honours such as the Players’ Player of the Season, voted for by fellow professionals, and the Footballer of the Season, decided by coaches.

Oswin Appollis responds to speculations around winning the PSL Footballer of the Season award. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Appollis on Footballer of the Season award

While Appollis’ name continues to surface alongside teammates like Mofokeng in award discussions, the South African international has dismissed the speculation, insisting his priority remains collective success with Orlando Pirates

Speaking to the media when asked about the award talk, he said he simply wants to focus on winning matches and creating chances for his teammates.

“At this stage, our main focus is simply on winning matches together and creating chances for one another. That’s been our approach as a team—whoever scores, we support them and look to contribute as well.”

He added that personal accolades are not currently on his radar.

“Winning individual awards isn’t something I’m thinking about right now. My responsibility is to score, create goals, and help the team get results.”

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performances have helped the Bucs continue fighting for the league title.

Source: Briefly News