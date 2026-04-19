Orlando Pirates might end up not winning the Betway Premiership this season with Mamelodi Sundowns having the upperhand in the title race presently, but they stand a strong chance of producing the best player in the league.

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Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis have both had stand out season amongst their peers in the Premier Soccer League this campaign, with both being tipped as strong contenders to win the big individual prize at the end of the season.

Mofokeng came late to the party as he didn't start strong under Abdeslam Ouaddou, but reverse is the case for Appollis.

The former Polokwane City star joined the Buccaneers in the summer, and kicked off with a goal on his official debut, while also producing Man of the Match performance in games that led to the Sea Robbers winning the MTN8 and also the Carling Knockout Cup.

Rele is not a top contender due to his performance in the second half of the season. The Bafana Bafana star has been the best player in South Africa in 2026, leading Orlando Pirates' title race charge.

Who is PSL’s top star this season?

Sports journalist Themba Modise in an exclusive interview with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate about the best player in the Betway Premiership thi seasaon.

"Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng are very strong contenders for the award as they've both produced top class performance in all competitions this season," he said.

"Giving either of them the award would be right, but if I am to make a choice, I think I would go win Oswin just because of the way he started the season despite joining in the summmer.

"Mofokeng got the PR, and his recent performances have been spectacular, but Appollis has been consistent."

Other players contesting for PSL award

Modise also listed some of the players who are also putting great performance for their respective clubs this season.

Source: Briefly News