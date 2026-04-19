Orlando Pirates are heading into another Soweto Derby this season as favourites with Kaizer Chiefs also going into the match in good form.

The Sea Robbers are currently top of the Betway Premiership table and need a win against their bitter rivals to maintain their chances of winning the league ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Amakhosi on the other hand need to avoid defeat as they are closing in on finishing third place on the log and securing a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next campaign.

The first Soweto derby ended in a resounding victory for Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday February 28, 2026, but the second leg comes with different scenerio while the Buccaneers still remain favourites to win.

Pirates warned ahead of Soweto Derby

Football journalist Uche Anuma speaking to Briefly News ahead of the second Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this season sent strong warning to Pirates concerning the contest.

"Pirates are favourites to win after what they did to Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg and also their performance heading into the second leg," he said.

"The favourite tag for Pirates does not mean thety should underestimate their neighbours and respect to Chiefs, they've been consistent in their last six games winning five in a row and playing out a goalless draw in their last game aganst Polokwane City."

Source: Briefly News