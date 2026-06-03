Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Cavin Johnson has urged Bafana Bafana players and South African supporters travelling to Mexico to remain vigilant and be selective about the places they visit during their stay.

According to Johnson, Mexico offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, but its familiar urban energy can sometimes give visitors a false sense of comfort, making them feel as though they are back in townships such as Soweto or Tembisa.

"Mexico is a wonderful country, but it also has areas that can be extremely dangerous," Johnson told KickOff. "As long as you know where you're going and avoid questionable locations, you should be fine.

"It is a beautiful destination, but caution is essential. There are regions where powerful drug cartels operate, much like what people see portrayed in films. It's similar to travelling to Brazil — if you venture into the wrong neighbourhoods, you could find yourself in serious trouble.

"Don't make the mistake of thinking you can move around freely as you would at home. In Mexico, it's safer to stay with a group. Travel together to matches, return together afterwards, and avoid wandering off on your own. If you're staying at a hotel, stick to established and reputable areas rather than exploring unfamiliar spots out of curiosity. Trying to compare local hangouts to places you know in Tembisa could put you at risk.

"Foreign visitors tend to stand out, especially since there aren't many Black people in Mexico. Locals can quickly identify that you're not from there. Even when interacting with people, be cautious and don't let your guard down.

"The players themselves are likely to be well protected because they represent the nation and will be staying in secure environments. However, nobody should assume that visiting Mexico is as simple or carefree as taking a walk through Soweto."

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Source: Briefly News