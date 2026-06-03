Social media users came for rapper Cassper Nyovest after he shared his thoughts on the current political climate in South Africa

In a sincere message about the corruption scandals and crime fighters, one fan questioned Cassper about the illegal immigration crisis

Cassper Nyovest unleashed some fiery insults at the user, opening the floor for some trolls to come for him

Cassper Nyovest clapped back at a question about his stance on illegal immigration. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest put a troll in its place after he questioned him about his silence on the anti-illegal immigration in Mzansi.

The rapper made it clear that he would not be bullied into giving an opinion, but his wording is what rubbed many people the wrong way.

Cassper responds to question about illegal foreigners

In a genuine post on X, which was posted on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Cassper Nyovest spoke his mind about the state of South Africa in terms of corruption and the crime fighters.

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"Yoh bafethu. I really pray for our country to heal. May God bless and keep the ones who are giving us an honest chance and fighting against the corruption, criminality and violence. South Africa has so much potential, but our leaders do not care about the people. One day!!" he exclaimed.

His views and amplifying the discourse using his platform were not enough for @Abram1_Ledwaba, who came at Cassper sideways and asked him about his silence on anti-illegal immigration marches.

"Ya'll don't wanna talk about illegal foreigners because you're scared comrades will never book you rubbish," the user responded.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker's response did not land as many people used it as a means to further drag the rapper.

"Bona neh Abram Ledwaba o ditsebe!!!! Skang tlwaila blind!!! Secondly, o domo cause you’re not even making sense. I’m not afraid of anything, especially Wena Abram o mosetlha!!!! O Mfana!" he exclaimed. This loosely translates to, "Look here, Abram Ledwaba, you're a fool. Do not be forward. Secondly, you are dumb because you’re not even making sense. I’m not afraid of anything, especially you, Abram. You're a small boy."

Cassper's response has SA up in arms

Cassper Nyovest refused to be bullied into commenting on the illegal immigration. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@elsa37892902 questioned:

"What do you expect from a Tswana man who was dressed Nigerian on his own wedding day. We're on our own with AKA's old tweets, and we will be fine."

@Tankiso6nhk reacted:

"No lies here, he will just insult you, and we will see how empty and shallow a human he really is."

@Goodman_MAIMELA questioned:

"But still avoiding the question? Stupid man, you are. Why are you scared of mentioning the word illegal foreigners?"

SA plans to boycott Makhadzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi's upcoming One Woman Show has been hit with some negativity following her views on the recent attacks on the Tsonga people.

After receiving immense backlash on social media, Makhadzi tried to divert the attention to her December concert, but it backfired.

Source: Briefly News