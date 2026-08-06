Lucky Dube Honoured With Performing Arts School In Mpumalanga
- The Lucky Dube Secondary School of Performing Arts officially opened in Ermelo on what would have been the late icon's 62nd birthday
- The institution will train learners in music, dance, drama and technical production while supporting their academic education
- Lucky Dube's family welcomed the tribute, saying it is a meaningful way to celebrate his life and lasting contribution
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The legacy of legendary South African reggae musician Lucky Dube will continue inspiring future generations after a performing arts school bearing his name officially opened in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. The launch took place on 3 August, marking what would have been the late singer's 62nd birthday. Family members, government officials, educators, learners, community members and representatives from Gallo Music gathered to celebrate the milestone.
A fitting tribute in his hometown
In a report by The South African, the Mpumalanga Department of Education officially introduced the Lucky Dube Secondary School of Performing Arts in the area where the award-winning musician spent much of his childhood. Dube, who was killed in 2007 at the age of 47, remains one of South Africa's most celebrated reggae artists, with his music continuing to influence fans across the world.
The publication also stated that local leaders described the school as a lasting investment that will give young people opportunities to develop their creative abilities while also receiving a quality education.
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Learners to receive practical industry skills
Beyond traditional classroom learning, the school will offer specialised training in music, dance and drama. Learners will also gain practical knowledge in technical fields linked to the entertainment industry, including stage lighting, sound engineering, video production and event production.
The combination of creative and technical subjects is expected to prepare students for a variety of careers within the arts sector.
Family welcomes the meaningful honour
The publication further highlighted that according to SABC, Lucky Dube's family said they are still healing from the painful circumstances surrounding his death. His son, Thokozani Dube, admitted that losing the musician in such a violent way makes closure difficult.
Despite the grief, he said the family feels deeply honoured that Lucky Dube's name will live on through a school in the community where he was born and raised. The institution now stands as a lasting reminder of his impact, ensuring that his passion for music and creativity continues to inspire aspiring performers for years to come.
Vusi honours lifelong friend and fellow actor
Previously Briefly News reported that Veteran actor Vusi Kunene delivered an emotional tribute at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral in Polokwane, remembering him as more than a colleague but a close friend and Buccaneer who stood by fellow artists.
Kunene praised Sebogodi's selflessness, saying he always fought to protect the arts and spoke on behalf of performers. He urged those in the industry to continue Seputla's legacy by safeguarding the arts and pushing for greater recognition and support from the government.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.